St Vincent De Paul Society 'Vinnies' is looking to recruit volunteer members to assist the charity organisation with their community work and outreach in the Upper Hunter.
Volunteer Members are the heart and soul of what Vinnies does.
Volunteering with any of the Vinnies Services, offers a variety of opportunities to suit a whole range of diverse skills.
By volunteering, you will be making a difference for those in need. For some Vinnies volunteers, this is a chance to give something back to the community, to use their skills and experience to make a difference in the lives of people who need assistance the most.
For others, it is a chance to develop new skills and experience in a supportive environment.
Our Volunteer Members benefits include;
- Having the satisfaction of helping others
- Learning new skills and sharing your skills with others
- Having the sense of community and friendship
All new Member volunteers are mentored and trained so no experience necessary.
If you can spare a couple of hours per week or fortnight, share the values of commitment, compassion, respect, integrity, empathy, advocacy and courage - then we want to hear from you.
Call us on 4967 6277 or email: maitland.newcastle@vinnies.org.au
