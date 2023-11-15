Continual learning in craftsmanship: Staying relevant in changing times

Continual learning is crucial to staying relevant in craftsmanship. Picture Shutterstock

In a world that's constantly changing, how do craftsmen keep their skills fresh and relevant? The secret is never-ending learning. In the same way tech experts stay updated with the newest innovations, craftsmen must refine and expand their techniques. By integrating traditional methods with modern trends, they ensure their craft remains timeless and sought-after. This balance of old and new keeps their work unique and in demand.



1 Join craft events

Joining craft events is an excellent way to learn new techniques and the latest trends with kindred craftspeople. Craft events often feature workshops and demonstrations facilitated by skilled and experienced teachers, allowing you to learn new skills or improve existing ones.

Craft events are also a good place for craftsmen to network and build collaboration. They can use this newfound network to source new clients, obtain products or materials they might need, and collaborate on projects.

There are several types of craft events. A demonstration workshop, for instance, is an avenue to learn new skills. On the other hand, a craft fair is where you can showcase and sell your work. Therefore, look for an event that suits your needs and interests. Consider checking sites like CraftAlive to stay up-to-date with the relevant craft events in your area.

2 Digital platform and resources

Unlike traditional lessons that require in-person attendance and are bound by geographical constraints, online learning avenues make a wide range of craftsmanship topics accessible anywhere. This global perspective offers insights into various craftsmanship traditions and techniques from different cultures, thus enriching your skillset.

Online platforms are specifically designed to cater to the needs of a modern audience. They offer the convenience of learning at one's own pace, making adjusting to busy schedules easier. These platforms have multimedia resources-like video tutorials, interactive quizzes, and discussion forums-which can provide learners with a comprehensive and engaging educational experience.

Social media platforms-such as Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok-have also emerged as good places for craftsmen to learn about new ideas, trends, and customer demand. For example, you can get inspiration from photos and designs created and posted by other artists. You can also discover what people like and create pieces to meet the demand.

3 Embrace new technologies and tools

Craftsmanship has evolved in recent years, with many artisans integrating technology in art alongside traditional hand skills. Technology can help improve the quality and efficiency of your work. This can also help you reach and impress a larger audience.

For example, 3D printing allows you to create prototypes quickly and easily, helping you visualise the end product before you start producing it. You can correct any aspect of the prototype where necessary, saving you time and resources when making the actual product.

Secondly, laser cutting tools and CAD software allow craftsmen to create precise cuts with detailed designs and specifications. This can help to produce accuracy on complex projects. For example, a jeweller using CAD software can create items with highly intricate designs.

4 Join a community of craftsmen

As mentioned, joining a community of craftsmen is an excellent way to stay updated and relevant in the changing times. There are many online and offline communities where craftsmen share ideas, learn from each other, and refer clients to each other.

By joining these communities, you can also get inspired. You'll see the work of other artists, which can help create new opportunities. Additionally, you can collaborate with craftsmen who have similar interests with you.

5 Experiment and try new things

There's no limit to what you can achieve as a craftsman, and the best way to continue learning is by experimenting with new techniques, materials, and designs. Whether you're working with wood, metal, clay, or plastic, there's always something new to explore. With the times constantly evolving, customer tastes shift too. Therefore, you should learn about them to create unique and innovative products.

Craftsmen can also collaborate with others who have different specialties to create unique pieces. For example, woodworkers can lend their skills to metalworkers to create aesthetically appealing furniture. By keeping an experimental and creative spirit, you can create unique pieces and stay ahead of the curve and relevant in changing times.

Conclusion