4 Key ways to predict customer credit behaviour

For lenders and financial institutions, the ability to predict credit behaviour with precision is vital. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Customer credit behaviour is the way customers use credit and repay their debts. For lenders and financial institutions, the ability to predict credit behaviour with precision is vital; sound decision-making and their risk management strategies depend on the accuracy of this information.

Notably, a customer's credit behaviour is influenced by various aspects ranging from financial, personal, and economic factors. The complex nature of this task demands a thorough approach that considers a customer's past financial behaviour, current financial situation, and other relevant aspects of their financial profile.

It's a game of numbers and getting it right can make all the difference. In the following sections, this blog discusses different ways of predicting customer credit behaviour.

1. Credit score and reports

Credit scores and reports provide a snapshot of a customer's financial history. They hold the clues for piecing together a customer's credit worthiness. Consequently, they are essential for lenders. That's why software solutions like Access Intell's Customer Risk Assessment include these factors in their credit risk management tools.

A customer's credit worthiness is numerically represented by their credit score. Typically, a person's credit score ranges from 300 to 850. A person with a high credit score would have no trouble taking out a loan from lenders, as they're deemed low risk. The opposite is true for those with low credit scores.

Credit reports, on the other hand, provide a detailed dossier of a customer's credit accounts, debts, and payment history. Together, they are vital for evaluating a person's financial reliability.

Payment history is a clear indicator of a customer's punctuality and reliability. Credit utilisation which is the ratio of current credit card balances to credit limits, paints a picture of restraint or excess. Low credit utilisation suggests a customer who lives within their means, while high credit utilisation might hint at potential financial strain. The types of credit used, from credit cards to mortgages, showcase a customer's ability to manage a mix of credit products.

2. Analysing transaction and account behaviour

Another reliable indicator of a person's financial stability is their transaction and account behaviour. Lenders can get an accurate picture of a person's financial health through the day-to-day transactions and the ebb and flow of account activity. Through these patterns, lenders can glean insights and make informed predictions about future credit behaviour.

Signs to watch out for:

Stability: Regular deposits and consistent spending patterns are good signs of financial stability. The pattern that emerges from these activities tells a story of a customer who manages their finances with a steady hand, which is always a positive for any lender.

Red flags: On the flip side, frequent overdrafts and erratic spending can set off alarm bells. Events like these can hint at possible financial turbulence ahead.

Positive signs: Consistent saving, regular bill payments, and a balance between income and expenditure are signs that favour a customer's financial reliability.

Lenders use these clues and patterns to put together a picture of a person's financial health. The picture that emerges from these patterns helps lenders decide whether a customer is worth the risk.

3. Leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning

Crunching numbers and processing data are the name of the game in today's finance, and what better way to do these than using machine learning and advanced analytics? These tools are revolutionising the way financial institutions predict credit behaviour. They can spot patterns and trends at light speed, going through vast amounts of data at a scale no humans could match.

With advanced analytics and machine learning, customer credit prediction is much more straightforward. Predictions are faster, and assessments are more accurate while providing a deeper understanding of credit behaviour.

These technologies, however, require a substantial investment. Questions regarding customer privacy and data security are also a concern. In the end, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning is about accepting the inevitable. Considering what these tools are capable of, it's clear where the future of credit behaviour prediction is going.

4. External economic factors

Despite the different tools lenders have, external economic factors still loom large in the customer's ability to pay. Although often beyond an individual's control, these factors can significantly affect their financial stability. Lenders and financial institutions monitor these factors as a matter of course. These economic factors affect everything and everyone, after all.

Impact on loan repayment

One of those things affected is people's ability to repay their loans. Economic factors such as inflation, job loss, and a dip in the housing market can turn a once-stable financial situation on its head. When these happen, every facet of the economic spectrum is affected.

Economic indicators to watch

No financial institutions want to be caught flat-footed by these events. But there are several indicators to watch out, like the following:



Unemployment rates

Inflation figures

Trends in the housing market

These indicators act like early alert signs helping to predict issues that might arise. If something is amiss in the economy, these indicators would reflect that. This knowledge guides financial institutions to make predictions based on the actual and current economic landscape.

Incorporating economic factors

Although the science of data analysis is incredibly useful, nothing beats experience and knowledge-based human intuition. The trick, however, is to blend these two. Reading the signs and understanding the impact of these external factors help make predictions that stand up to the test of economic uncertainty.

Ultimately, predicting credit behaviour is about making smart, fair decisions grounded on facts and reflecting economic conditions.

Conclusion

Tools and strategies, like the ones laid out in this blog, help a lot in predicting customer credit behaviour accurately. For lenders, these tools are an essential component of risk assessment.



Accurate credit behaviour predictions are the cornerstones of a healthy lender-customer relationship. It's a mutual understanding built on reliable insights and fair assessments.