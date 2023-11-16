The Singleton Argus
Thursday, 16 November 2023
If anything looks like an energy transition then the proposed Edderton Solar Farm certainly fits that description

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
November 16 2023
Edderton Solar Farm. Picture supplied
Edderton Solar Farm. Picture supplied

Plans are underway to build a 350MW solar farm on land, that was once going to become an open cut mine, near Muswellbrook.

