At the inaugural NSW Catholic Primary Schools Sports Awards Presentation, held in Sydney this week, St Catherine's Catholic College student Quin Neyland's outstanding sporting achievements were recognised.
The NSWCPS Sport Awards celebrate and recognise the best sporting achievements of Catholic Primary students throughout NSW.
This year Quin has enjoyed outstanding results in Swimming, Athletics, X Country, Touch Football and AFL, including being named NSW captain for both Swimming and AFL.
It was ultimately her AFL achievements that saw Quin receive the award.
As NSW captain, Quin led the team to many firsts. She kicked the first goal ever by NSW against Victorian and NSW won the national title for the first time ever.
Quin's performances at the tournament resulted in her being named 'Most Promising Player', essentially meaning that she is one of, if not the best 12 year-old female AFL player in the country.
