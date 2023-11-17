The Singleton Argus
Friday, 17 November 2023
Recognition for St Catherine's Catholic College student Quin Neyland's outstanding achievements playing in school AFL competitions

Updated November 17 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:41pm
Quin Neyland at the NSWCPS Sport Awards that celebrate and recognise the best sporting achievements of Catholic Primary students throughout NSW. Picture supplied
At the inaugural NSW Catholic Primary Schools Sports Awards Presentation, held in Sydney this week, St Catherine's Catholic College student Quin Neyland's outstanding sporting achievements were recognised.

