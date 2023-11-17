Singleton Roosters junior Alex Neyland, has this week, been inducted into the Basil Sellers Scholarship Program, at the Sydney Swans Academy.
The St Catherine's Catholic College student first picked up a Sherrin in 2019.
Her breakout game last season was representing NSW Under 15 All Schools team with an impressive debut against South Australia, earning the award for Players Player.
She has enjoyed a strong outing as half back in the Under 16 Top End Academy, which included a breakout game against the Giants.
She was among seven promising athletes from the QBE Sydney Swans Academy to inducted the program.
Sellers, a long-time patron and generous donor to the Sydney Swans Foundation, along with CEO Tom Harley, was in attendance to award the recipients.
"The future of AFL in NSW is very important, and the scholarship programme is a way to assist young players to pursue their chosen sport," Harley said.
"I wish all the scholars every success in their football careers."
In its inaugural year, the scholarship aims to develop boys and girls in the Academy's Top End program who have the potential to play AFL or AFLW at the highest level, with the support and facilities provided by the QBE Sydney Swans Academy.
Neyland plays in the half back position and was described in her citation for the scholarship as having a strong aerial game and exceptional athleticism that allow her to win contested ball.
She has a lot of impressive traits with her power and strengths developing and she is dedicated to developing her skills both sides.
As for what's next for this promising youngster Ali is certainly one to watch for in the 2024 Top End Academy season, the citation reads.
