Last Friday 440 junior mountain bike riders plus their parents and teachers travelled ton Singleton for the NSW Schools Mountain Bike Relay Championships held at Maison Dieu MTB Park.
The relay style racing for primary and secondary students drew entries from Singleton, across the Hunter, Central Coast, Tamworth and beyond. The race day was hosted by Singleton Mountain Bike Club in conjunction with Hunter Schools MTB.
Singleton Mountain Bike Club President Darrell Milne said "The day was a great success. The rain on Thursday evening and Friday morning was just the right amount to settle the dust meaning the trails were in perfect racing condition. It was great to see so many boys and girls riding the MTB trails, getting some exercise and having fun."
Mr Milne said "thanks to Hunter Schools MTB and also to Singleton MTB Club volunteers who made the event run amazingly smooth. A very special thanks to the event sponsors Glencore Coal Australia, The Bike Kennel bike shop, McDonald's Singleton and Drift Bikes."
Jason English from Hunter Schools MTB said that "It was a great day of mountain bike racing. The Singleton Schools Teams MTB race was identified by AusCycling, the Australian peak cycling organisation, as the NSW Schools Championship teams relay race."
"This attracted some very talented riders. The format and location also attracted a lot of kids who have never been in a mountain bike race. We have received a lot of positive feedback from the kids and their parents. It was a lot of fun."
