Get ready to celebrate all the magic of the festive season when Christmas on John Street returns to the heart of Singleton on Friday 8 December.
The much-loved annual Christmas on John Street event brings more than 7,000 people into Singleton's town centre to enjoy a huge range of activities including street performers, market stalls, children's entertainment, and a visit by the jolly man in red himself - Santa.
Mayor of Singleton Cr Sue Moore said preparations are in full swing for another massive evening of entertainment, food, and festive cheer for the entire community to enjoy.
"A wonderful festive spirit and a sense of community takes over our town centre each year for Christmas on John Street and I cannot wait to experience that again when this flagship event returns on Friday 8 December," she said.
"Christmas on John Street goes to the heart of community with people coming together to enjoy entertainment from local dance groups, a huge range of delicious foods including food trucks and barbecues by the Salvation Army and Singleton Rugby Club, market stalls, and of course a visit by Santa Claus and fireworks.
"Our retailers will also be open for late night shopping so you can check off all the items on your Christmas list.
"With the Christmas tree now installed in Baileys Union Park and Christmas on John Street on the way, it is truly the season to be merry and bright."
John Street will come alive with street performers, market stalls, late night shopping, children's entertainment, and all things Christmas between 5.30-9.30pm.
Singleton's town centre will be overrun with street performers, performances from Singleton Town Band and local dance groups, laneway bar, local wine and beer stalls, kid's activities, face painting, workshops, jumping castles, and a truckload of cheer.
In keeping with tradition, Singleton firefighters will chauffer Santa to the event in their 1960s Bedford vintage truck.
Families will once again be able to get free professional photos with St Nick at Santa's North Pole grotto thanks to Singleton Rotary.
To cap off festivities, an epic fireworks display thanks to Yancoal will go off with a bang at 9.15pm from Rose Point Park.
Christmas on John Street is a free, accessible, family friendly event.
