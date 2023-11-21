Interested in the health and future of one of the state's largest river catchments?
Then this event, the inaugural Hunter River Forum will be well worth attending.
It will be hosted by Hunter Local Land Services and held on Thursday 30 November at Singleton's Civic Centre from 9:00am-4:30pm.
The Hunter River thats starts its life in the Barrington Tops and flows through the region's major towns of Muswellbrook, Singleton and Maitland on its way to the Port of Newcastle, is a source of economic wellbeing and significant environmental importance to the state.
Watering towns, agricultural land, power stations and coal mines, the Hunter River and its tributaries are often taken for granted and its future is in all our hands.
Brett Miners, General Manager of Hunter Local Land Services, said "Hunter Local Land Services has for many years delivered several programs to protect and preserve the valuable river resource but, far more importantly, we have built relationships with the community, community groups and stakeholders who are all working towards the same goal.
"Through this event, we are aiming to showcase the current community-led river health improvement initiatives across the Hunter Valley - from the headwaters to the estuary."
The theme of the Hunter River Forum is "Improving the health and resilience of the Hunter River through community engagement in riparian management."
The event will showcase and support local action by community, industry and government to improve the rivers of the Hunter catchment, now and into the future. There will be presentations on some of the innovations being applied to manage the Hunter River and community led initiatives that are improving river health and resilience.
The Hunter River and its associated tributaries, estuary and wetlands are part of New South Wales' largest coastal catchment and one of Australia's largest regional economies. The headwaters mostly lie in the Great Dividing Range and the river flows through agricultural areas, mines, industry and towns to the estuary n the Tasman Sea where the port and city of Newcastle are located.
Brett continued, "The best outcome from this event is that we are bringing together landholders, public and private land managers, community groups and all levels of government.
"The information that will be shared at the event will ensure that the Hunter River remains an essential part of the catchment's lifeblood, providing water for agriculture, industry, towns and recreation."
If you are a Hunter Valley landholder interested in improving the health and resilience of your river, please act now and register to attend - registrations close 24 November.
