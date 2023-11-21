The Singleton Argus
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
This year the St Catherine's Catholic College Recycling Scheme has raised over $1400 for the local Hope Tree Group

November 21 2023 - 4:44pm
St Catherine's Catholic College raises $1400 for charity through a recycling program. Picture supplied
This year the St Catherine's Catholic College Recycling Scheme has raised over $1400 for the local Hope Tree Group.

