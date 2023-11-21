This year the St Catherine's Catholic College Recycling Scheme has raised over $1400 for the local Hope Tree Group.
The Hope Tree Group is the charity/mission group of the Singleton and Branxton Catholic Parishes which operates in conjunction with local Parish Schools including St Catherine's.
To date 13 direct fund projects have been assisted/supported by the Group since 2019 . The majority of beneficiaries have been residents of Tanzania, Africa and have been assisted for many different reasons. The Hope Tree group also assist locals who need assistance.
Commenting on the latest fundraiser St Catherine's teacher Glen Carr said this has not only provided much needed funds for the Tree of Hope but also stopped over 14,000 items being sent to landfill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.