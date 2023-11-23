The Singleton community is dusting off their Christmas decorations and installing those Christmas lights in preparation for the start of this year's festive season.
At Singleton Fire and Rescue their fully restored 1958 Bedford fire truck is ready to roll for the annual Santa Lolly Run.
The run starts on Monday, December 4 in Glenridding (full details on What's On page 2) from 4:00 to 8:00pm each day across the town until Friday, December 8.
Get ready to greet Santa and his little helpers on:
Monday: Glenridding, between John, George and Kelson streets (the railway side of the highway).
Tuesday: Darlington, Dunnolly, Queen Street through to Greenwood Avenue.
Wednesday: Entire Singleton Heights and the Pinnacle. Thursday: Hunterview and Pioneer Road.
Friday: McDougalls Hill, Maison Dieu and Gowrie. Santa asks that all children put safety first and only stand on the footpath as he comes past.
This year's run, which will distribute 8600 bags of lollies, is made possible thanks to the generosity of major sponsor Liddell Open Cut.
Other sponsors include: Pirtek, AGL, HVO, Peter Dunn Real Estate, Complete Parts, Natasha Grant, STAC Consulting, Yancoal - MTW, Hunter Prestige Homes, Retired Mine Workers, In the Memory of Halle Ernst, Kevin O'Brien Optometrist and Singleton Radiators.
