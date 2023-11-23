The Singleton Argus
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Public meeting will be held to consider the proposal to build a 56 turbine windfarm near Muswellbrook

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 24 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 10:23am
The community will be able to have their say in a public meeting on a proposal by Bowmans Creek Wind Farm Pty Ltd, owned by Ark Energy Project Pty Ltd, to construct and operate a 347 MW wind farm with up to 56 wind turbines and associated infrastructure.

