The community will be able to have their say in a public meeting on a proposal by Bowmans Creek Wind Farm Pty Ltd, owned by Ark Energy Project Pty Ltd, to construct and operate a 347 MW wind farm with up to 56 wind turbines and associated infrastructure.
Each turbine will have a maximum tip height of 220 metres (m) and turbine hub height of 150m.
Bowmans Creek Wind Farm, which has a $569 million capital investment value, would be located 10 kilometres east of Muswellbrook (27km north of Singleton) in the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
The localities near the project are Bowmans Creek, Davis Creek, Goorangoola, Greenlands, Hebden, McCullys Gap, Muscle Creek and Rouchel Brook.
This area is described by the proponents mostly being privately owned, and is largely cleared for agricultural use, with areas of remnant native vegetation predominantly located on hillslopes and ridges.
The decision on whether the Bowmans Creek Wind Farm will be given planning approval has been referred to the NSW Independent Planning Commission because the Department of Planning and Environment received at least 50 unique submissions objecting to the proposal.
Commissioners Professor Alice Clark (Panel Chair), Mr Adrian Pilton and Mr Richard Pearson have been appointed to determine the development application.
A public meeting on the proposed development will be held at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music in Muswellbrook (Atherstone Room, Level 1/80 Bridge St, Muswellbrook NSW 2333) and has been scheduled for Thursday 7th December 2023 (2:00pm AEDT start) with an additional day on Friday 8th December (10:00am AEDT start) if needed. The Commission is also inviting written submissions from the public.
The Commission has access to all previous written submissions made to the Department on this proposed development, however it is particularly helpful for the Commission Panel to also hear the community's views about the Department's assessment of the key issues and recommended conditions of consent. These documents are available on the Commission's website at the following link: https://www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/cases/2023/11/bowmans-creek-wind-farm
The key issues identified in the Department's whole-of-government assessment of the development application include energy security, visual impact, traffic and transport, noise and biodiversity.
Anyone wishing to present at the public meeting must pre-register on the Commission's website using the Speaker Registration Form https://www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/cases/2023/11/bowmans-creek-wind-farm/speaker-registration-form-page?project_id=3a606d96-0e1c-4c95-b8a4-f62ca92ce35e
The deadline for speaker registrations is 12:00pm AEDT on Monday 4 December 2023.
Written submissions can be lodged via the 'Make a Submission' portal on the Commission's website at the following link: https://www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/make-a-submission. The Commission will also accept submissions made via post or email.
Written submissions will be accepted until 5:00pm on Thursday 21 December 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.