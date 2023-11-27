Projects to improve sporting facilities, buy new equipment and to host a boxing event scored big under Round One of the Singleton Sports Grant Program 2023/2024.
Seven local sporting clubs will share in a total of $42,359.72 after Council approved their applications for funding at the Tuesday 21 November Council meeting.
The Sports Grant Program is designed to assist sports clubs to purchase small items of equipment, make minor repairs to buildings or grounds, hold events, or complete strategic planning works or prepare for grant applications for larger projects.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services, said the projects to be delivered under Round One of the grant program would help local sporting clubs to continue their important work in our community.
"This grant program goes a long way in recognising the contribution our local sporting clubs make in developing and maintaining programs and facilities which supports the wellbeing and health of our community," he said.
"It's an avenue for sports clubs to highlight needs or gaps in facilities for their particular sport, and to work with Council to address those.
"I congratulate Singleton Roosters AFC, Creeks Cricket Club, Singleton PCYC, Singleton Clay Target Club, Singleton Golf Club, Jerrys Plains Cricket Club and Singleton Junior Rugby League on their successful grant applications.
"We're excited to work with these clubs to bring their projects to life and encourage all local sporting clubs to consider making an application for funding when the next round of the Sports Grants Program opens early next year."
The successful Round One recipients are:
In 2023/2024, a total of $171,642 is available in the Sports Grant fund.
Round Two of the Singleton Sports Grant Program will open for applications on 26 February 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.