The Singleton Argus
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Seven local sporting clubs score big in Sports Grant Program which will see them receive $42,359 in funding

Updated November 27 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Projects to improve sporting facilities, buy new equipment and to host a boxing event scored big under Round One of the Singleton Sports Grant Program 2023/2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.