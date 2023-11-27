The Hunter Transmission Project (HTP) involves building a new aboveground 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission line of around 115 kilometres that will connect Bayswater to Eraring - to connect the state's existing 500 kV transmission lines.
Its is described as being one of the most critical pieces of new clean energy transmission infrastructure in Australia.
In the Project's overview it states it will strengthen the State's core electricity grid and supply clean energy to the Hunter, Sydney and Illawarra where 80% of NSW's electricity is consumed.
The preferred route is said to be more 85 per cent on power station, mining and government land.
The state government has set an early 2028 deadline for this multi-billion dollar project, which will play an instrumental role in transporting renewable energy from the New England and Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zones to homes and businesses in the Hunter, Sydney and the Illawarra.
The current preferred route for this new infrastructure includes mining and industrial land, state forest and private property. Between Bayswater and Broke, the corridor runs mostly through land owned by power stations and mining companies.
It then heads into the Pokolbin, Corrabare and Olney State forests, before following the existing 500 kV transmission line through Martinsville and Cooranbong to Eraring.
The proposed 115 kilometre route is now on public exhibition for community feedback until 18 December, and you can find more about the project, community sessions, submissions and plans at energyco.nsw.gov.au/htp. There is a project overview and plan on a page which I have also attached as well.
Energy Co are also hosting drop in sessions next week where people can speak to members of the project team on the following dates and times:
Feedback can be submitted via a range of options, including online submission, written submission form, email or via the short survey. More information can be found here - https://www.energyco.nsw.gov.au/htp-public-exhibition
