In the foyer of St Catherine's Catholic College last Wednesday the students, who would welcome two AFL stars to their school waited patiently for their arrival.
As they waited there was a sense of excitement and anticipation and a bit of talk around what to say to the players.
And then they arrived the Swan's Issac Heeney and GWS's Toby Greene quickly greeting the students and teachers, as they have no doubt done many times before, walking off towards the hall before their progress slowed as caps and scarves were produced for them to sign.
While many at the school knew who the pair were, some younger students weren't quite sure what all the fuss was about, and had to be told they were among the best in the game with some commentators saying they were the best NSW AFL players. Once inside the school hall Heeney and Greene gave a quick bio of their life, how they came to play AFL and a bit of information about their teams and training regimes.
Heeney is a Hunter local who formerly played for Cardiff while Greene comes from Melbourne and joined GWS in its first season in the competition.
Then it was time for the students questions which ranged from what do you eat after a game - according to the pair not much straight away but on the way home for Heeney a sneaky Maccas visit and for Greene a kebab before they both added then they eat some healthy food.
They were asked what was their best game and for Heeney that was standing near Buddy Franklin when he kicked his 1000th goal and hearing the crowd roar and soaking up that incredible atmosphere on the ground. Greene responded to a question about confrontation saying he had spent time on suspension which meant he wasn't playing for his team when they needed him on the field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.