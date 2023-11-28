Junior athletes across the Upper Hunter and Mid West will soon have greater access to skills, equipment and important safety programs thanks to almost $95,000 in collective funding from Glencore's Junior Sports Development Program (JSDP).
Fourteen junior sporting clubs across the state have received JSDP grants of up to $7,500, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability and strength of organisations in the areas near Glencore's coal operations.
Nine of the fourteen junior sports clubs are based in the Hunter Region. Glencore's Social Performance Manager, Craig Strudwick, said that since the program's inception in 2012, Glencore has helped with more than 300 calls for funding assistance from local clubs and organisations across NSW.
"It's wonderful to have such a high level of interest in these grants and to be in a position to provide a diverse mix of sporting organisations with funding for key projects," Craig said.
"The JSDP funding provides clubs with the opportunity to develop new programs, improve first aid and safety practices and purchase vital equipment and upgrade facilities."
"Junior sporting clubs are essential to our communities, not only by nurturing physical health through active play but also cultivating mental resilience and providing a supportive social network for our youngest community members."
"We're delighted to be able to play a part in helping junior sports groups continue to deliver those benefits across our regional communities."
Singleton Mountain Bike Club Inc. (SMBC) is one of the many organisations set to benefit from this round of grants, having received $7,500 in funding to improve access to mountain biking equipment and skills.
"Many kids within our community don't have access to a reasonable quality mountain bike," SMBC Secretary, Alan Flether said.
"This funding will allow us to provide Singleton residents under the age of 18 with access to a mountain bike for events or training at no cost to their parents."
"This initiative is a game-changer as it eliminates the financial burden that often prevents children from pursuing their passion for mountain biking," Alan said.
"By removing these barriers, we are not only empowering our community but also nurturing the growth and talent of our mountain bike enthusiasts."
"We appreciate Glencore's support and look forward to watching the kids' confidence grow."
The next round of Glencore's JSDP grants will open in March 2024.
The full list of NSW JSDP grants includes:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.