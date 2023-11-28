The Singleton Argus
Glencore will provide 14 junior sports clubs in the Upper Hunter and Mid West with $95,000 to fund the purchase equipment and important safety programs

November 28 2023 - 12:26pm
Singleton Mountain Bike Club received $7,500 in funding to improve access to mountain biking equipment and skills. Picture supplied
Junior athletes across the Upper Hunter and Mid West will soon have greater access to skills, equipment and important safety programs thanks to almost $95,000 in collective funding from Glencore's Junior Sports Development Program (JSDP).

