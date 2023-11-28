As spring transforms into summer, so too will the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre with a colourful kaleidoscope of contemporary artworks for an all-new nationally significant exhibition.
This summer the Arts and Cultural Centre will showcase a range of contemporary works by 52 leading artists from across Australia as part of Artspace's national touring exhibition 52 Actions.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said visitors to the gallery would be treated to an exhibition they had yet not experienced in Singleton.
"To be part of our first national touring exhibition is an important milestone for the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre but also a really exciting opportunity for our community," she said.
"Not only can members of our community see incredible artworks by some of the country's best artists in their own backyard, but by hosting an exhibition like 52 Actions in Singleton, it shows that our Arts and Cultural Centre has earned a reputation for being a high quality and capable regional gallery, which will only further attract visitors to our area and exciting opportunities in the new year.
"We're very excited to host 52 Actions in Singleton and further showcase the capability of our gallery."
52 Actions features physical and digital artworks by 52 artists and collectives from across generations, geographies and cultural backgrounds which explore a range of social, environmental and cultural contemporary issues.
Visitors to Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will be able to view works on the walls and in the halls of the main gallery, but also sit down and be immersed in viewing 33 digital works in Studio 2.
Showing alongside 52 Actions will be works by Singleton's young emerging artists.
Titled Upper Arts 23, this exhibition will feature artworks by Singleton High School students from years 10, 11 and 12 and is aimed at not only giving young people a space to showcase their work but foster a love for art and provide development opportunities.
"It will be incredibly exciting for our Year 12 students to see their works hanging alongside the same people they have been studying as part of their HSC in 52 Actions," Mrs Brereton said.
"There are limited opportunities for our young artists to showcase their works in a professional gallery locally, which is why were incredibly excited to work with our local high schools on this exhibition.
"Not only will our students feel a sense of accomplishment in seeing their works hanging professionally, but the process will help them create new ideas, to problem solve and to strengthen Singleton's artist community."
52 Actions and Upper Arts 23 will open at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre on Friday 1 December from 6pm. It is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
The exhibitions will show at SACC from 2 December 2023 to 11 February 2024.
