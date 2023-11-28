The Singleton Argus
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Singleton's Aaron Bullock rides four winners at Tamworth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 29 2023 - 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Aaron Bullock back from break with a bag of winners
Jockey Aaron Bullock back from break with a bag of winners

Singleton-raised jockey Aaron Bullock made it six winners in his first two days back at the races with four victories at Tamworth on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.