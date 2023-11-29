Singleton's Greater Bank has moved to a brand-new branch at Singleton Square.
After 45 years at its former location on John Street, the new branch will provide convenience and a modern banking experience, all while maintaining the customer service Greater Bank prides itself on.
NGM Group Chief Executive Officer*, Bernadette Inglis, was on hand to open the new branch.
"Our new Greater Bank branch is a demonstration of NGM Group's commitment to the people of the Singleton community - a community we are proud to have been part of for decades," said Ms Inglis.
"The new branch provides the kind of modern conveniences and technological capabilities that our customers have come to expect.
"While online transactions have been increasing, we know and value the importance of having a physical presence here in Singleton.
"More than just a place of business, a bank branch is a hub of the community. A place where people can come to help finance the purchase of their first home, to transfer money to a loved one in a far-off destination, or to get up-to-speed with the latest trends in online banking."
Branch Manager Harry Norman said his team were excited to be in the new space.
"We have had so much positive feedback from our customers about how convenient the new branch is - located in Singleton Square, people can pop in on their way to grab groceries or a coffee," Mr Norman said.
"We are a little sad to say goodbye to our old, heritage-listed John St home, although we were proud to keep the doors open while we moved, ensuring a seamless changeover to the new branch for our customers.
"We have shared many special moments with our customers over the years, and it's been fun hearing them take a walk down memory lane."
