The Singleton Argus
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Latest News

The Greater Bank moves their branch from their John Street site to a new space in Singleton Square

By Newsroom
November 29 2023 - 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new branch for the Greater Bank in Singleton Square. Picture supplied
The new branch for the Greater Bank in Singleton Square. Picture supplied

Singleton's Greater Bank has moved to a brand-new branch at Singleton Square.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.