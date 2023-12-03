Singleton owner-trainer Aaron Goadsby will look to Kozaczynski and Still Rollin to win back some of the money he has thrown into the Goozdolphin Racing Maiden Muster series at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Goadsby's Goozdolphin is sponsoring the series for a second year and he has a chance in each of the opening heats. The final will be on December 16 at Newcastle.
He trains and owns Kozaczynski, which has not raced since running greenly and finishing well back at Newcastle on August 18. He was runner-up at the track the start before and returns in heat two from gate seven.
Goadsby owns Luke Whittaker-trained Still Rollin, which was sixth on debut last start at Newcastle on November 17. He has gate six in heat one.
"Kozaczynski is first-up from a spell and obviously when we worked him up, we had this race in mind," Goadsby said.
"He can be a little headstrong fella, but I own him and bred him, so it would be good to win that race with him.
"Still Rollin got it all wrong in his first start but he's definitely got the ability. It's just whether the penny drops this prep or the next, but I think he'll be a nice horse."
Goadsby, meanwhile, was celebrating a barnstorming win by Forever A Dancer in a mares qualifying race at Albion Park on Saturday night.
Forever A Dancer, with Matt Neilson driving, came from last approaching the home turn to score a 2.9 metre win in a mile rate of 1:53:5.
"Class-wise, I thought she would go well, and if there was any speed on that would help her," he said.
"There was speed on and she actually played with them at the end. She will stay up there now and go through the mares races in their Band system."
