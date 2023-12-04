Branxton 's Lions Club has received a 2024 NSW Seniors Festival grant of $2,000.
Next year's state-wide event is being held 11-24 March, with Branxton Lions one of 47 organisations the NSW Government assisting to develop and deliver NSW Seniors Festival projects.
The Club says building on the previously successful Cessnock City Council Seniors Festival held in February 2023, it is proposed to hold a similar, but enhanced, event on Saturday 23 March 2024.
It is proposed to hold two main events simultaneously in the towns of Branxton and Greta and participants will be offered the opportunity to travel between the two events in a coach so that they can see the magic that goes on in each location.
The events will be coordinated by the Lions Club of Branxton who will also provide a free sausage sizzle and soft drinks at each main location. The two main venues are the Branxton Women's shed at Clift Street and the Branxton Greta Men's Shed at Branxton Street, Greta.
The Women's and Men's sheds will hold open days to showcase their considerable skills at handicraft, woodwork, metalwork, and a multitude of practical talents.
The theme for Seniors Festival 2024 is 'reach beyond' encouraging seniors to expand their horizons by trying a new activity or meeting new people.
The Premier's Gala Concerts will be held on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 March 2024 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney with ticket dates and performers to be announced early next year.
