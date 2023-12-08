The Amigos remain undefeated in new U18s touch competition

For the first time Singleton Junior Touch Association has an U18s competition this season and it has attracted seven teams.
Previously the competition only went up to U16s but the Association has added an additional age bracket that now allows people to play U18s.
Both U16s and U18 are mixed teams whereas all the other age groups U8, U10s, U12, and U14s are single sex teams.
To date The Amigos are top of the ladder in the U18s competition being undefeated after nine rounds. Close on their heels is the Knights who have only lost one game and in third place is Buck Yeah.
Touch football is played during summer at Civic Park each Wednesday afternoon. from 4:00pm.
In other junior sports news...
Singleton Junior Cricket Association have postponed this afternoons matches due to the extreme weather conditions. Friday's games will be moved to Monday.
Mondays games will commence at 4pm sharp (please note earlier time then training time) and will be a limited overs match of 15 per innings. For updates see the Association's facebook page.
Registration for the 2024 junior rugby union season opens in two weeks. Homeground for the junior Bulls is Alan Bull Park, Singleton Heights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.