What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Christmas on John Street
Singleton CBD
An evening of music, food and fireworks is on everyone's list, and Santa will be checking it twice with free photos at the Singleton Rotary's North Pole grotto on December 8. John Street will become Santa Claus Lane, overrun with street performers, performances from Singleton Town Band and local dance groups, food trucks and market stalls. Retailers will also be open for late night shopping. The evening will finish off with a bang with a fireworks display.
ESCAPE ROOM
SINGLETON LIBRARY
Head to Singleton Library for a fun and challenging 30 minute escape room session made up of reading and problem solving challenges, on from January 29 to 31, 9.30am to 5pm. Do it in pairs or bring the whole family along, a group of no larger than 10 people is welcome to come along. It's free, children under 12 must be with a responsible adult.
Christmas Storytime
Singleton Library
Come down to Singleton Library for a special Christmas themed storytime on Wednesday, December 13 from 10.30am to 11.30am. There will be story reading, craft, plus a special guest attending. Please book a spot for children only.
PARK RUN
SINGLETON
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at Rose Point Park at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. For how to register or for more information, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/singleton/
ART EXHIBITION
SACC
Head to Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre's main gallery between December 2 and February 11 to see the exhibition 52 Actions. It brings together 52 leading Australian artists from across the country to present the diversity, complexity and dynamism of Australian Art. The touring exhibition transforms physical and digital spaces.
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT
CHRISTIAN ISRAELITE CHURCH
Join the Christian Israelite Church, Singleton for Carols by Candlelight in the church grounds at 7.45pm on Sunday, December 17. It's a wonderful way to celebrate the Christmas season together. Get into the festive spirit with other community members and hear some delightful Christmas carols, set to music by the talented brass band. The church is at 21 Bishopgate Street, parking and entry is free.
