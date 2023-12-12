Op Shop's wonderful support for the Singleton community

Anyone who has manned a sausage sizzle, baked for a cake stall or sold raffle tickets to raise funds knows how hard the work is to bring in just a few hundred dollars.
So it's impressive indeed to raise and donate $100,000 in 12 months to community organisations - all from a local op-shop where most goods sell for just a few dollars.
Thanks to the dedication and hardwork of the volunteers at the Singleton District Community Op-Shop our local community has been fortunate to receive that significant financial support during 2023.
The Op Shop. located in John Street, is totally run by volunteers who are committed to supporting other charities and not-for-profit organisations in the local community that improve the lives of those in need.
This year alone the Op Shop has donated $100,000 all raised from the sale of donated goods including furniture through their retail outlet.
The latest recipients of their generosity were the Singleton Hospital Auxiliary, On Track and St Johns Ambulance.
The Hospital Auxiliary received $30,000 to enable them to buy three new special beds.
St Johns Ambulance will use their $3268 donation to buy a monitor and the third recipient On Track Hunter, that operates a program working with youth who are disengaged with the education system, received $3000 to assist with their ongoing work.
The Op Shop's biggest single donation this year was $50,000 given to the Rotary's GoFundMe for victims of the Hunter Valley Bus Crash.
And they also donated $10,000 to Singleton English Lessons for New Australians.
This organisation, run by a group of volunteers, is helping recently arrived residents who have no or very little English language skills.
Social events along with language support is offered to those recently arrived in Singleton to master English and learn our local ways and customs.
The group meets on Saturdays at the Singleton Library from 11:00-2:00pm.
The money donated by the Op Shop would be spent on the room hire at the library, bus hire and excursions and buying teaching resource materials.
Given the fabulous work the Op Shop anyone who can assist them would be most welcomed. They are in need of volunteers.
