Hunter Valley police welcome four new recruits

The Hunter Valley Police force is now even stronger with the addition of four new recruits.
The recruits are four of 179 probationary constables from Class 360 who have been deployed to police stations across NSW.
Of the four, two will be stationed at Cessnock Police Station and two will be based at Muswellbrook Police Station.
They reported for work on Monday, December 11 to begin their first year of on-the-job training.
Police and Counter-terrorism minister Yasmin Catley congratulated the new probationary constables on their attestation parade on Friday.
"The work that these officers have put in to complete their training is a real credit to each and everyone of them," Ms Catley said.
"Policing is a difficult and challenging job, but it is also incredibly rewarding.
"I am extremely confident that with the training these officers have received - coupled with the experience they will receive in the field - they will be more than capable to fulfill the duties that they have sworn to do."
Of the 179 recruits, 125 are men and 54 are women. The recruits are ranked probationary constable.
They will now complete 12 months of on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
The recruits will officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards. The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.
Of the probationary constables attesting on Friday, 161 were born in Australia and 18 were born overseas. Eight recruits are First Nations.
