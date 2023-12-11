Glendon breaks long drought to defeat Wine Country

In at thrilling finish for the ages, Creeks were in the box seat with just three runs to win off the final over and still two wickets in hand. They levelled the scores with a single off the penultimate ball of the match, however Bellfish co-skipper Sweeney remained cool enough to affect a run-out at the strikers end for the match to end in a tie. In his first hit for the season, Shannon Bills struck the ball beautifully for 74, skipper Blake Cook made 35, with brother Myles (16) getting the innings off to a flyer. Sweeney was the pick of the home side's attack with 3-18 off 6, with Billy Orr (2-39 off 6) and Matt Hopley (2-21 off 7) picking up a brace of wickets each.