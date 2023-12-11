Glendon breaks long drought to defeat Wine Country

The penultimate round of the combined Singleton and Cessnock Districts cricket competition before Christmas was played last weekend in sweltering conditions, with some matches abandoned due to safety concerns of players.
In first grade Glendon broke a long drought to record their first victory of the season when they defeated Wine Country by 26 runs at Howe Park. It had been exactly twelve months since last year's wooden spooners had tasted success, and they did it in style with their best batting performance of the season thus far. With all district matches reduced to 35 overs to cater for extra and extended drinks breaks, they posted 7-204 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Skipper Jack Turner (50) led the way with a well-made half century, with Cael Smith (42), Anthony Bailey (21), Dan Higgins (20), Spencer Brien (19no), Cooper Bailey (18no) and Marcus Downes (15) all cashing in on the good batting conditions. Luke Jeans (3-29 off 7) and Andrew Fensom (3-35 off 4) took a treble of wickets each for the visitors.
The Wood Ducks batted their allotted overs in reply, but fell short of the target at 8-178. Matt Lightfoot made 48, Luke Jeans completed a fine all-round game with 30no, with Jayden O'Conner (30) and Fensom (17) both contributing. Ji Bailey (3-27 off 6), Joe Druery (2-27 off 5) and Turner (2-31 off 7) completed a fine day at the office for the home side.
Piranhas/Bellbird and Creeks played out a thrilling tie in the match played at East End Oval.
The Bellfish were restricted to 8-151 batting first, with co-skipper Joey Main (32), Mark Crowfoot (19), Zac Kronholm (19), James Collins (16no), Joey Barber (16) and co-skipper Luke Sweeney (15) providing the bulk of the runs. Clint Harman (3-24 off 7) and Daniel Wojcikewycz (2-20 off 4) were Creeks' best two with the four-piece.
In at thrilling finish for the ages, Creeks were in the box seat with just three runs to win off the final over and still two wickets in hand. They levelled the scores with a single off the penultimate ball of the match, however Bellfish co-skipper Sweeney remained cool enough to affect a run-out at the strikers end for the match to end in a tie. In his first hit for the season, Shannon Bills struck the ball beautifully for 74, skipper Blake Cook made 35, with brother Myles (16) getting the innings off to a flyer. Sweeney was the pick of the home side's attack with 3-18 off 6, with Billy Orr (2-39 off 6) and Matt Hopley (2-21 off 7) picking up a brace of wickets each.
In the final game of the round, Greta-Branxton got back in the winning circles after a disappointing loss the week before, when they accounted for PCH by five wickets at Miller Park.
PCH made 8-139 from their 35 overs, with skipper Jackson Cox (40), Hugh Smith (29), Mason Knodler (22no) and Matt Pearce (13) timing the ball nicely. Mark Bercini took an unlikely 3-10 off 7 with the ball for the Blues, with Jamie Moore chipping in with 2-37 off 7.
Most of the home side batsmen made starts in reply, and achieved the target in the 31st over after losing five wickets. Josh Dagg (39), skipper Joey Butler (25), Chris Murray (23no), Bercini (22) and Patrick Andrews (18) got the job done, while for PCH Hugh Smith was the best of their attack with 2-26 off 6.5.
Valley/JPC enjoyed the week off with the bye.
Second Grade
Creeks 9/129 (Chris Unicomb 42, Chad Solman 34, John Hipwell 16, Aaron Zechel 3-14 off 7, Matthew Kemp 3-12 off 4, Akhil Keshaboina 2-40 off 7) defeated Piranhas 10/127 (Matt Zechel 30, Aaron Zechel 27, Karandeep Maramreddy 17, Craig Beer 16, Macauley Johnsson 3-13 off 4, Chad Solman 3-3 off 2.3, Jim Morris 2-22 off 5).
Bellbird 10/161 (Pat Cagney 38, Corey Murn 26, Daniel Burford 22, Shannon Attwell 15, Sam Pearce 5-25 off 6.3, Thomas Pearce 2-31 off 6, Josephine Pearce 2-12 off 4) defeated JPC 10/106 (Kye Dann 28, Greg Dann 28, Matt Harrison 3-12 off 5.2, Pat Cagney 3-21 off 6, Shannon Attewell 3-20 off 5).
Wine Country 4/49 (Charlie Wilton 10, Will Collins 8no, Luke Meyn 2-18 off 6.5, Lachlan Nicol 2-13 off 4) defeated Glendon/PCH 10/47 (Luke Meyn 16, Jaiden Herbert 3-23 off 6.1, Lachlan Marino 3-3 off 7, Riley Rees 2-4 off 4)
Denman vs Greta-Branxton abandoned due to heat.
Third Grade
Hotel Cessnock 6/189 (Dylan Stoker 99, Rob Jordan 49, Scott Burgess 2-36 off 5, Dan Olsen 2-17 off 6) defeated Piranhas 10/109 (Dean Campbell 34, Dan Olsen 24, Gavin Knipe 15, Dave Cooper 3-13 off 5, Gavin Kronholm 2-10 off 3).
Valley 5/102 (Preston Miller 32, Chris Howard 29no, Mason Kelly 18, Scott Williams 4-20 off 7) defeated Wine Country 10/100 (Brodey Saunders 24, Tom Vaughan 15no, Greg O'Connor 14, Jason Zeller 14, Chris Howard 5-19 off 7, Liam Storey 2-21 off 7)
Greta-Branxton vs Denman abandoned due to heat.
JPC Bye.
Fourth Grade
Greta-Branxton vs Piranhas abandoned due to heat.
Hotel Cessnock vs Supporters abandoned due to heat.
Wine Country Bye.
Points Tables - After Rd 10
First Grade Piranhas/Bellbird 40*, Greta-Branxton 39*, Valley/JPC 36**, PCH 24*, Wine Country 21*, Creeks 13**, Glendon 9**.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade Bellbird 51, JPC 45, Denman 42, Greta-Branxton 30, Creeks 27, Wine Country 21, Piranhas 18, Glendon/PCH 6.
Third Grade Valley 36**, Hotel Cessnock 30**#, Wine Country 30*, Greta-Branxton 27*, JPC 21**, Piranhas 21*, Denman 9*.
* bye received, no points awarded
# Lost points 18/11/23 for playing unregistered player
Fourth Grade Wine Country 36**, Supporters 27**, Hotel Cessnock 24**, Greta-Branxton 24**, Piranhas 9**.
* bye received, no points awarded
