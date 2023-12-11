The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Glendon breaks long drought to defeat Wine Country

By Mark Bercini
Updated December 12 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The penultimate round of the combined Singleton and Cessnock Districts cricket competition before Christmas was played last weekend in sweltering conditions, with some matches abandoned due to safety concerns of players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.