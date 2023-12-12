SMART Science shows for Upper Hunter students

The University of Newcastle's inspirational SMART (Science, Maths and Real Technology) program toured Upper Hunter schools during November, delivering Science Shows and STEM Workshops.
The tour was made possible thanks to its longterm partners, Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth and Ashton Coal mine operations.
This year's theme was "Force and Motion" where the students explored the effects of common contact and non-contact forces, including gravity, air-resistance, and magnetism.
Local budding scientists from Broke Public School, Jerrys Plains Public School, Milbrodale Public School, Aberdeen Public School, St James' Primary School Muswellbrook and St Catherine's Catholic College Singleton had a great time at the highly interactive shows.
Shelley Wilson, SMART Program Team Leader, University of Newcastle said, "Our partnership with Yancoal enables us to connect with Upper Hunter schools, through SMART Science Shows and the Science and Engineering Challenge.
"We recognise a passion for STEM starts at a very young age. Engagement opportunities play a key role in exciting students about the possibilities of STEM."
Director of Science and Engineering Challenge, Debbie Delbridge said, "The University of Newcastle strives to build greater connection with our communities, a key focus of our 'Looking Ahead' Strategic Plan 2020-2025.
"Our long-term partnership with Yancoal demonstrates the importance of industry partnerships in achieving community connection."
SMART is one of the longest running outreach programs delivered by the University of Newcastle's College of Engineering, Science and Environment, alongside the Science and Engineering Challenge.
The Challenge's award-winning National events introduce students in years 5-10 to elements of science and engineering that would not normally be encountered in a classroom.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager David Bennett was delighted to help fund this amazing program for another year. "The SMART science shows provide primary school students in our region a fantastic opportunity to get involved in science, mathematics, and real technology related activities in a meaningful and hands on way."
"The science shows were well received by all the students involved and we are looking forward to helping it reach more Upper Hunter schools next year," said he said.
