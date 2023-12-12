The Singleton Argus
SMART Science shows for Upper Hunter students

By Newsroom
December 12 2023 - 4:22pm
The SMART science shows were very engaging for all the students.
The University of Newcastle's inspirational SMART (Science, Maths and Real Technology) program toured Upper Hunter schools during November, delivering Science Shows and STEM Workshops.

