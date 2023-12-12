Christmas celebrated on John Street

Santa Claus came to town as the community wrapped up for Singleton's biggest Christmas party last Friday.
From Christmas crafts, dance groups, live entertainment, through to jolly St Nick himself, the event is an annual demonstration that Christmas and community spirit is well and truly alive in Singleton.
This year the weather decided after bushfires( 2019) and floods 2021) to test us with a heatwave. But the heat did not deter the community from making the most of the 2023 event.
It proved to be a massive evening of music, food and fireworks was on everyone's list, and Santa checked it twice with free photos thanks to the Singleton Rotary's North Pole grotto.
John Street, Burns Lane and the Ryan Avenue Council carpark were overtaken with live entertainment and kids' activities including jumping castles, balloon twisting, circus workshops, face painting, cookie decorating and bauble making; food trucks; laneway bar; late night shopping at local retailers and 75 market stalls; and as always, a truckload of cheer.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said this year was a true community event, with a host of groups involved in the fun.
"Christmas on John Street goes to the heart of community with people coming together to enjoy entertainment for all ages, delicious food from a range of food trucks as well as offerings on John Street, and of course Santa Claus and fireworks," she said.
"This year proved to be a true community event with Singleton's own Santa Claus, hosted by the Rotary Club of Singleton chauffeured as always in his 1960s vintage Bedford truck thanks to local Singleton firefighters.
"There was also entertainment by Singleton Town Band, dance performers, and even a chalk artwork installation in Burns Lane, and it was incredible to have so many people come out, despite the heatwave conditions, to enjoy an evening of fun.
"The best part of the event is the wonderful festive spirit and the sense of community that really takes over our town centre.
"It's a great occasion for people to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, as well as everything that's great about Singleton."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.