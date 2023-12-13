5 steps to create the perfect romantic ambience

From lighting to food, there are some simple key elements in creating a romantic atmosphere for that special someone. Picture Shutterstock

A romantic ambience is more than just setting up a good scene with soft music or dim lights. And those things help a lot in the process but it's more about creating a space that feels intimate and special. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or making simple gestures to keep the fire burning, you can easily turn a normal atmosphere into the perfect romantic ambience.

This article shares a few steps to help you create the atmosphere you want for those romantic moments. It explores how small, thoughtful changes can make a great impact in creating an ambience that's uniquely yours.



1 The flourish of flowers

Flowers are powerful and they can evoke deep emotions. They set the romantic tone before a single word is spoken.

However, different flowers send various unspoken messages. For instance, lilies symbolise purity and refined beauty. Tulips can be used to signify comfort in your partner's presence. Orchids express luxury and deep affection. Roses portray love and passion, therefore a classic choice for making a romantic gesture.

If you're lucky to be in Brisbane, you can order a bouquet of Flowers by Jane's Roses as well as other flower varieties to be delivered right at your doorstep. Choosing the right flowers communicates your intended sentiments and sets a romantic tone.

The arrangement can also make a difference. For instance, a stunning sunflower placed as a centrepiece on the dinner table can reinforce the positive sentiment you wish to convey. A bouquet, on the other hand, gives the vibes of carefree joy.

2 Light up the space

Lighting is an essential component of ambience. It sets the mood, shapes the space, and can influence emotions. Proper lighting induces intimacy and warmth. Your first stop is dimmers. Use them to control light levels to find the sweet spot between shadow and glow. Soft, warm bulbs are perfectly ideal for evening romance.

Aside from bulbs, you may want to try candles. Their traditional vibe is enough to ignite intimacy. Place them away from drafts to keep the flame steady. Slow burning keeps you calm while also ensuring safety. Consider scented candles too. They enhance romance by engaging the senses. Classic scents like rose and vanilla evoke love through their sensual and soothing quality.

Another worthwhile addition is string lights. They add a whimsical touch. Hang them around the room for a starlit effect, casting a spell of love all over your space.

3 Power of music

Nothing sets a romantic vibe better than soothing music. It's capable of stirring deep emotions. A well-chosen playlist can turn ordinary moments into unique ones.

Indeed, many songs revolve around love. In a research study of music hits between 1966 and 2017, 71.9 per cent of the chosen songs had love as their main theme.

Consider romantic songs you both like or memorable or meaningful songs. You may want to start with upbeat tunes to set the pace. Then gradually transition to slower, softer melodies as you get into deeper talks.

The music shouldn't be so loud. Turning up the volume too high can make it difficult for you and your partner to hear each other in a conversation. The music should enhance conversation, not compete with it.

4 Choose the food for the mood

No romantic get-together is complete without food. And not just everyday food. The meal should feel special. Light and enticing dishes work perfectly, such as grilled salmon, steamed veggies, caprese salad, or a sashimi platter. Avoid foods high in fats and carbohydrates that can make you feel lethargic. Foods like fried fish and chips, pizza, lasagna, steak with creamy sauces, mashed potatoes, and dishes with thick gravies are classified as heavy meals that may not be appropriate during a romantic date.

Presentation is critical too. Arrange the dishes artfully to please the eyes. Use colour contrasts, like garnishing with herbs or edible flowers. You can also lay out dishes with varying heights and textures for a better visual appeal. Remember to leave space around the dishes to avoid clutter and let every piece stand out.

Cosy comfort with soft rugs and throw pillows adds a touch of luxury to your romantic moments. Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

5 Make the environment cosy

Comfort is essential for any romantic setting as it allows you to relax and effectively communicate with your partner. The seating should be well-padded for optimum comfort. Preferably, they should allow you to sit close. Add cosy throw pillows for a touch of luxury. Lay some soft rugs underfoot.

The temperature should also be suitable. A too-cold room will make you shiver, potentially stealing your attention from the conversation. Likewise, a space that's too hot and stuffy makes you uncomfortable. Figure out the dos and don'ts of a romantic atmosphere, particularly for first dates and find the right heat balance, and your moments together will be blissful.

