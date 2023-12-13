Top AUS & NZ white wines to serve at your next backyard barbecue

Discover some top white wines (cultivated right here in Oceania) that you can provide at your next outdoor summer shindig. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

What's better than hosting a backyard barbecue in warm summer weather with a selection of refreshing drinks on offer?



And amongst all the best summertime bevvies to enjoy with a backyard barbecue, white wine stands out to be a delightful choice.



When chilled, white wines can offer a delicate acidity that cuts through the richness of grilled meats like butter.



Forgive us if your mouth has already started watering.

But what white wines should you include with your barbecue spread this summer?



In this article, we'll be introducing you to some top white wines (cultivated right here in Oceania) that you can provide at your next outdoor summer shindig.

Magarey Lane Pinot Gris 2023

The first white wine we are introducing is a classic cool-climate Pinot Gris wine.



Originating from the Limestone Coast region in South Australia, this wine has a rounded palate with a feeling of crispy and freshness mixed with fresh fruit flavours.



This light weighted wine is suitable for those who want to have light dishes, Asian-style food (like stir fry or seafood) at their barbecue gathering. Think prawns on the grill.

Rosemount Little Berry Pinot Grigio 2022

If we're talking about the best white wines made in Australia, we cannot overlook this amazing Pinot Grigio wine hailing from McLaren Vale.



When you taste this wine, the first thing that comes to you will be a sense of nashi pear, followed by spicy citrus and a hint of freshly crushed ginger.



Overall, the palate boasted by the Rosemount Little Berry Pinot Grigio 2022 is fresh and crisp with a lovely mineral texture, white nectarine, and abundant acidity.

Secret Stone Pinot Gris 2023

This Pinot Gris wine which comes from New Zealand, has a glowing reputation for its crispness and fruitiness.



Once you open the bottle, you can smell a fresh and intense combination of nectarine and nashi pear, supported by hints of honeysuckle and spice.



The palate is deliciously concentrated and fresh, with the right amount of perfumed sweetness on offer for those with a discerning nose.

Rosemount Little Berry Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Made from the Sauvignon Blanc, this Adelaide Hills white wine offers you a blend of nettles, tropical fruits, and freshly cut grass.



The palate is bright and zesty, with a good weight and balance. The wine style is juicy, refreshing, and light to medium-bodied. Simply put, the Rosemount Little Berry Sauv Blanc 2023 will be a great fit for grilled food at a barbecue party.

Taylors Jaraman Chardonnay 2023

The fifth wine we have here is an unusual mixture of Clare Valley and Adelaide Hills' best white wine variety (Chardonnay) that has an intense flavour of distinct citrus, white peach & nectarine characters along with a subtle flinty note.



Adopted from both Clare Valley and Adelaide Hills, the palate of this wine is complex where it delivers citrus fruits, fig and melon flavours along with a mineral acidity.



You can still taste the fresh fruit which lingers long after the wine is consumed.



Try pairing this complex white with poached chicken served alongside creamy jus for a match made in heaven.

Tyrrells Hunter Valley Semillon 2023

This classic white wine is produced from Semillon grapes that are picked from the vineyards of Hunter Valley - Aussie wine country that is known for making some of the best white wines in the world.



In true Hunter Valley fashion, the Tyrrells Semillon 2023 has an abundance of citrus fruits and floral elements, with a medium and intense palate mixed with brisk acidity.



Most seafood that you can find in a barbeque gathering such as lobster, crab and fish are guaranteed to be a perfect match for this particular wine varietal.

Catalina Sounds Sauvignon Blanc 2022

The Catalina Sounds Sauv Blanc is likely to be one of the most aromatic and complex white wines grown in New Zealand.



Even when you're far away from this Sauvignon Blanc wine, you can already smell the perfumed aromas of tarragon, passion fruit, mango and grated nutmeg.

Besides these complicated flavours, the wine has a bright acidity and a saline mineral character that makes it a superb choice for any backyard barbecue.



Pair it with a range of seafood dishes, hard cheeses, and crisp green salads with fresh herbs if you want to maximise the flavours of this particular bottle.

See Saw Balance Organic Sauvignon Blanc 2023

The last vine we will be introducing is an organic Sauvignon Blanc wine that comes from Orange, NSW.



Most seasoned vinophiles love the taste of this Aussie Sauv Blanc's fresh and lively citrus - not to mention its beautifully balanced acidity which gives a juicy concentration to this white wine.



Simply put, this See Saw Balance Organic Sauv Blanc is the perfect white wine to serve up with oysters or other fresh seafood.



And there you have it - the best Australian and New Zealand white wines to serve up at your next summer backyard shindig.



Be sure to try as many of these flavours and choose the one that suits your taste best.

