Upper Hunter's 2023 HSC Honour Roll students

Five high schools in the Upper Hunter are listed in the 2023 HSC Honour Roll.
The students listed below achieved a Band6/E4 in their subjects.
St Joseph's High School had the highest number of students on the roll with 11 followed by St Catherine's Catholic College, Singleton with seven.
Singleton High School
Kasey Tudor: Design and Technology, Visual Arts
Grey Bock : Visual Arts
St Catherine's Catholic College
Billy Moody: Mathematic Standard 2
Eva Parnell: Society and Culture
Makaela Hinde: Agriculture
Max Slattery: Engineering Studies
Riahna Hill: Maths 1
Ryan Bolam: Agriculture
Tate Derrick: Software Design and Development
Muswellbrook High School
Benjamin Martin: Music 1
Dylan Spokes: Entertainment Industry Examination
Isaac Hill: Music 1
Miles Chapman: Music 1
Phoebe Wolfgang: English Extension 1 and Music 1.
St Joseph's High School Aberdeen
Alice Small: Personal Development, Health, and Physical Education
Amara McTaggart: Community and Family Studies
Evie Jones: Community and Family Studies
Finlay Murphy: Music 1
Isaac Edwards: Mathematics Advanced
Kirra Harris: Legal Studies
Lluka Moffitt: Community and Family Studies
Luke Davis: Music 1
Niamh Bray: Drama, Mathematics Standard 2
Nicholas Terrell: Legal Studies and Modern History
Seth Ison: Music 1.
Scone Grammar School
Alexis Walsh: Hospitality Examination
Chengye Li: Chinese and Literature
