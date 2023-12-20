Careless disposal of batteries in waste bins growing fire risk Advertising Feature

Responsible waste disposal ensures the safety of waste workers, waste facilities, and the well-being of our environment. Pictures supplied

I love what I do and helping people out, but no job is worth dying for, so I really hope people take it seriously. - Waste industry worker

The threat is flaming real! Waste industry workers have families too. Careless waste disposal can jeopardise that.

The simple act of discarding batteries in kerbside bins, often done without much thought has become a scaringly real and significant threat to both human safety and the environment. Shockingly, Fire and Rescue NSW reported 149 battery-related incidents between January 1 and September 15, 2023 - a dire 16 per cent increase compared to the same period the previous year.

A staggering 41 per cent of these incidents involved small portable electronic devices, such as power tools and vapes, highlighting the growing danger posed by incorrect disposal of batteries.



The Federal Government estimates that an alarming 90 per cent of used handheld batteries end up in landfill or are disposed of incorrectly.



This means they find their way into kerbside bins, garbage collection trucks, and processing facilities, creating a significant and genuine fire risk. The consequences are real and potentially fatal.



Without the cooperation of residents in responsible waste disposal, it's only a matter of time before a binned battery, electronic device or other hazardous waste severely damages a waste facility or truck, or worse, an essential worker is injured or killed. A waste resources worker who witnessed the gravity of the situation first-hand said it was a terrifying experience.

"I've seen where the back of a truck has caught on fire, it's scary stuff," they said. "I love what I do and helping people out, but no job is worth dying for, so I really hope people take it seriously."

The message is clear and urgent: do not put batteries, electronic-waste (e-waste), or other hazardous items like gas bottles, household solvents, and chemicals in any kerbside bin. The repercussions of these actions are far reaching, affecting the lives and well-being of those working hard every day to manage our waste.

Roger Lewis, CEO of Hunter Resource Recovery, said individual action was the key to prevention. "You can imagine how much waste is processed over the holiday period, and we all understandably want everything clean and tidy," he said.

"But that extra bit of care, thinking about what goes in the bin, could save a life. Batteries, gas bottles, and chemicals being disposed of in the wrong way are flaming dangerous. Everyone's family matters, so please think twice before binning anything."

Fortunately, there are convenient options for responsible battery disposal. Many large retailers, including Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings, Aldi, Battery World and Officeworks have dedicated recycling points for standard batteries, button batteries, and rechargeable batteries. The B-cycle website (bcycle.com.au) provides additional information about disposal of other battery types. Items containing embedded batteries should be taken to e-waste recycling facilities, with specific take-back schemes available for products like mobile phones through Mobile Muster (mobilemuster.com.au) and electronic devices through techcollect.com.au.

Most councils across the region also provide recycling options for these items, including Community Recycling Centres and libraries. Additionally, many councils and state governments organise e-waste drop-off days and Chemcial CleanOuts. Residents are encouraged to check their local council website or visit Hunter Resource Recovery's site (hrr.com.au) for more information on responsible waste disposal.