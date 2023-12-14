Agriculture and visual arts students excel in HSC

St Catherine's Catholic College and Singleton High School both had students who achieved a Band 6 in subjects they studied in this year's HSC.
Band 6 is the highest ranking a student can receive for their subject and means they are listed on a state honour roll for their high achievement.
Agriculture at St Catherine's and Visual Arts at the high school both had more than one student gain a Band 6.
St Catherine's students Makaela Hinde and Ryan Bolam received a Band 6 for Agriculture and Grant Hamilton received a Band 5 for the subject.
St Catherine's Catholic College, agriculture teach Jo Towers said congratulations to the students and I wish them very well as the continue in their agricultural studies.
"Satisfying to have academic success as well as in the show ring," she said.
"All three ( the two band 6 and one band 5) will study animal science and two want to go onto do vet science and be large animal rural vets.
"One student will study at UNE and one going to CSU in Wagga and one think Grant is going to Sydney Uni."
At the high school Kasey Tudor received a Band 6 in Design and Technology, and Visual Arts and Grey Bock for Visual Arts.
Their teacher Nicole French said both Kasey and Grey demonstrated technical refinement with drawing and painting.
"Kasey's Body of Work investigated endangered and threatened Australian bird species, while Grey explored the fluidity of the female figure in water. Both bodies of work, along with Emma Cox's HSC Body of Work, will be on display in First Class '23 at the Museum of Art and Culture in Lake Macquarie in February 2024.
"Kasey's Body of Work is currently on exhibition at the Arts and Culture Centre in Singleton. Their band 6 results are a testament to their sustained effort and dedication throughout their Year 12 studies."
The other St Catherine's students to achieve band 6 were:
Billy Moody: Mathematic Standard 2
Eva Parnell: Society and Culture
Max Slattery: Engineering Studies
Riahna Hill: Maths 1
Tate Derrick: Software Design and Development
