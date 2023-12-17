Nowadays Justin Richards is busy promoting and marketing cattle he breeds at his Pentire Angus stud in the Hunter Valley near Singleton.
But before he really got into the stud cattle business his family had been doing their own paddock to plate marketing for several decades.
Nearly thirty years ago his father Neil, along with a number of local beef producers, went on a tour looking at what other farmers were doing with their livestock in the state's Central West.
"Dad saw on operation where they sold meat from the farm direct to customers and he thought we should give it a try," Mr Richards said.
"One important part of their operation was finding a good market for the smaller calves, such as the heifers you had each year, and were not going to keep.
"These are the type of calves that if they went through the yards they would be hit with a heavy price discount. Everyone has these calves and by feeding them up and processing them ourselves we can really value add to them and lift our profitability."
Unlike the stud game where promotion is everything and being seen is so important the Richards family had relied solely on word-of-mouth to sell their meat although today they also have an online presence.
The calves are grass and grain finished on their Goorangoola district property 'Greenmount', before being processed at Kurri Meats and then onto Singleton butcher Craig Meyn where they are packaged.
Mr Richards said the smaller calves, often heifers, were easily finished to suit the local trade and provided smaller portion sizes that suit his customers.
The meat is sold as whole, half or quarter bodies for ease of handling.
"Farmers probably like their steak, I know I do, but our customers also like the fact that buying direct they can also get plenty of mince, sausages and other cuts for quick easy meals," he said.
Having competed in steer and carcase competitions successfully for many years he also understands what is required to produce a highly marketable carcase.
The other advantage of selling beef produced on your farm is the fact that it is a good way to test the genetics that is being used the the Pentire stud operation.
"Our endgame is profitable and sustainable beef production and the meat we sell from the farm I think really achieves that aim," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.