SHS's tiny house sells for $55,000

Singleton High School's students have ended the school year with the bang of gavel as the tiny home they built sold for a whopping $55,000.
And $5,500 of the sale was donated to Singleton Neighbourhood Centre's OpenDoor program.
The tiny home was purchased by father-daughter duo Ian and Kristy Hedley, owners of the Heldweld Group, who are looking to launch an off-grid eco-tourism site in Mount Thorley.
When the first settlers first came to Singleton, the Hedleys' ancestor was an explorer and was granted a vast amount of land by the king.
With the final 80 acres of property, Ian and Kristy have made the tiny home the first property among eco cabins to provide short-term stay accommodation.
The Hedleys love that the tiny home was built by local students with the support of the local community, and that it will now hopefully stimulate tourism in the area.
As their business Hedweld is based on advanced manufacture and engineering they were no doubt keen to see this project was a success for all involved and encourage similar works.
Creating and building the tiny house meant students spending countless Wednesdays during school terms to take a hands-on learning approach to trades like drafting, engineering, fabrication, mechanical, carpentry, cabinet making, flooring, painting and decorating, plumbing, electrotechnology, air con and refrigeration, tiling and glazing
The experience allowed the students to learn more about alternative career and education paths, particularly in the VET industry
Tiny Home in Schools is an initiative of the Department of Education's Regional Industry Education Partnerships program that connects employers with schools and sees the students being mentored by local tradies who closely supervise their work
