The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

SHS's tiny house sells for $55,000

By Newsroom
Updated December 18 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Singleton High School's students have ended the school year with the bang of gavel as the tiny home they built sold for a whopping $55,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.