Plenty of tons scored in local cricket competition

Creeks batted first and were sitting nicely at 2-84 at the drinks interval, however things fell away fairly abruptly upon return to the middle, with the remaining eight wickets falling for just 21 runs. New recruit Shannon Bills was all class against the new ball in his 61, with brother Aaron the only other batsman to reach double figures with 16. Playing his first match of the season with the Greta-Branxton side, Michael Hogan took 5-9 off 5.1, and was well supported by Brent Watson who collected 3-43 off 7.