Plenty of tons scored in local cricket competition

The final round of the combined Singleton and Cessnock Districts cricket competition before the Christmas/New Year break was played last weekend in once again pretty uncomfortable conditions due to another heat wave.
Three lower grade centuries provided the individual highlights of the round, with JPC second grader Andrew Knox, Denman second grader Jackson Ball, and Valley third grader Nathan Bagnall all notching milestones in their respective matches.
Knox came to the crease after a wicket fell on just the third ball of the innings, and blasted fourteen boundaries and cleared the rope on three occasions at Cook 1 against Glendon/PCH. He was eventually caught out for a neat ton after facing just 84 deliveries.
Across the ditch at Denman's Alan Mills Oval, Denman opener Jackson Ball also notched a ton to set up victory over competition front-runners Bellbird. He faced 105balls and hit ten boundaries and one Dorathy in a fine innings of 101.
Back at Cook Park no.4, Nathan Bagnall retired on his century as his side amassed 3- 269 against JPC.
In first grade, Piranhas/Bellbird maintained a narrow lead at the top of the ladder following its comfortable six-wicket victory over Wine Country at Carmichael Park.
Chasing a modest 143 for victory, they achieved the target in the 23rd over after losing four wickets. Jason Orr continued on from where he left off in the rep game the previous Sunday with a run-a-ball 70, and was well supported by Matt Hopley (25no) and Joey Main (14). Luke Jeans (3-46 off 7.2) was the pick of the Wine Country attack.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Wood Ducks were all out in the 35th over of the contest for 142. Most batsmen made starts without pushing on, with Lightfoot (28), Sam Peacock (23), Jayden O'Connor (21), Andrew Fensom (17) and Liam Hurst (16) all scoring freely.
The Bellfish wickets were fairly evenly distributed amongst Zac Kronholm (3-22 off 6.3),Main (3-31 off 8), Hopley (2-31 off 7) and Aaron Sweeney (2-30 off 7).
Valley/JPC overcame an ever-improving Glendon side by 38 runs at Howe Park. Battingfirst, the defending premiers made a healthy 7-231 from their forty overs, with opener Kye Dann leading the way with 83. Shane Givney (37), Mewa Jeetarwal (30), skipper
Dan Storey (27) and Dave Moorcroft (24) all cashed in on the good batting conditions.
Xavier Gunn (3-44 off 5) and Joe Druery (2-32 off 8) were the pick of the Glendon attack.
Buoyed by their its first win of the season the previous week, Glendon made a fair fist of the run chase, batting their forty overs to fall short at 9-193. Skipper Jack Turner made his third half century in a row with 54 at the apex of the order, fellow opener Dan Higgins also timed the ball nicely for 44, with Cooper Bailey (28), Anthony Bailey (18) and Spencer Brien (14) all playing sensible knocks. Tristan Muir (2-43 off 8), Dan Hayes (2- 17 off 8) and Dave Moorcroft (2-29 off 7) picked up a brace of wickets each for Valley/JPC.
In the final game of the round, Greta-Branxton remained in second place with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Creeks at Cook Park no.3.
Creeks batted first and were sitting nicely at 2-84 at the drinks interval, however things fell away fairly abruptly upon return to the middle, with the remaining eight wickets falling for just 21 runs. New recruit Shannon Bills was all class against the new ball in his 61, with brother Aaron the only other batsman to reach double figures with 16. Playing his first match of the season with the Greta-Branxton side, Michael Hogan took 5-9 off 5.1, and was well supported by Brent Watson who collected 3-43 off 7.
The Blues took their time to achieve the target in reply, but did so in the 24th over after losing just the two wickets. Openers Joey Butler (42) and Mark Bercini (39no) provided the bulk of the runs, with Aaron Bills (2-33 off 6) taking both wickets for Creeks.
PCH enjoyed the week off with the bye.
Clubs will now all enjoy a three week break away from cricket to freshen up for the T20 Tournament which will commence on Friday 12th January. The two-tiered tournament will be played on the weekends of 12th - 13 th January, a double header on 19th - 20 th January, Australia Day long weekend off, with the semis and final of each tier to be played on Saturday 3rd February.
Second Grade
Creeks 6/182 (Adam Morris 45, Chris Unicomb 42no, Macauley Johnsson 40, Adam Gehrig 13no, Tanveer Singh 2-35 off 4) defeated 5/181 (Darren Thomson 46, Wayne Chandler 30, James Allerton 24, Andrew Wright 22, Adam Curnuck 16, Fazel Khan 12no, Chris Unicomb 1-24 off 6, Jim Morris 1-43 off 7, Adam Morris 1-34 off 7, Macauley Johnsson 1-30 off 7, Ash Borg 1-19 off 5).
Denman 7/216 (Jackson Ball 101, Mark Donnelly 37no, Darren Allum 25, Peter Mills 16,Chris Sowter 13, Pat Cagney 4-15 off 8, Jack Swift 2-36 off 5) defeated Bellbird 10/112 (Aaron Duffie 25no, Matt Fairlie 21, Jon Schatz 13, Shannon Attewell 12, Peter Mills 2-21 off 5, Hunter Ball 2-21 off 4, Mason Hewitt 2-19 off 4, Mark Donnelly 2-6 off 2).
Piranhas 8/169 (Tom Lantry 58, Ben Hipwell 38, Matt Zechel 31no, Wayne Harris 4-28off 6, Allan Heath 2-26 off 8, Stephen Hedger 2-28 off 8) defeated Wine Country 10/124 (Rob Sidebottom 50, Mark O'Hara 25, Lachlan Marino 22, Karandeep Maramreddy 4-19 off 8, Akhil Keshaboina 2-42 off 8, Matt Zechel 2-20 off 6.
JPC 5/272 (Andrew Knox 100, David Newman 94, Cody Rowe 51no, Luke Meyn 1-57 off 8, Troy Cameron 1-36 off 8, Julian Stewart 1-69 off 8, Lachlan Nicol 1-49 off 8, Luke Geipel 1-8 off 1) defeated Glendon PCH 10/103 (Evan Moss 36, Lachlan Nicol 21, Luke Meyn 14, Danny Worth 13, Brad Driscoll 2-9 off 7, Tom Pearce 2-16 off 5, Rhys Giles 2- 8 off 5).
Third Grade
Greta-Branxton 3/92 (Adam Vernon 49, Ben Lahey 19, Ben Regan 17no, Jordan Field 2- 15 off 6.1) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/90 (Heath Cameron 19, Matt Bullen 19, Rob Jordan 15, Malcolm Hedger 6-31 off 8).
Valley 3/269 (Nathan Bagnall 100 ret, Chris Howard 85no, Troy Barnett 48, Damien Wagstaff 16no, Jack Gilmore 1-12 off 2, Tim Gore 1-33 off 5) defeated JPC 10/181 (Daniel Thrift 94, Damien Leslie 27, Greg Thrift 16, Jack Gilmore 13, Matt Garness 2-20 off 4, Chris Howard 2-19 off 2).
Wine Country 9/103 (Martin Ashton 42, Jason McMichael 16, Michael Clark 3-9 off 4, Scott Burgess 2-26 off 8, Daniel Olsen 2-8 off 4) defeated Piranhas 10/102 (Glenn Oakes 24, Lance Lennard 18, Michael Clark 14, Andrew Beer 13, Greg O'Connor 3-20 off 8, Harper Cato-Symonds 2-4 off 4).
Denman Bye.
Fourth Grade
Wine Country 4/140 (Ethan Rauber 68no, Jason Zeller 21, Matt Hollis 13, Michael Read 1-20 off 4, Glen Corcoran 1-17 off 4, Dean Campbell 1-5 off 1, Robert Horan 1-29 off 7) defeated Piranhas 10/139 (Dean Campbell 77, Glenn Kemp 15, David Crosdale 3-22 off 4, Chris O'Neill 2-8 off 3.4, Archer Turner-Zeller 2-14 off 3, Ethan Rauber 2-0 off 2).
Greta-Branxton 10/170 (Sam Dagg 67, Logan Rutter 19, Chris Atkins 17, Ashton Williams 3-20 off 8, Jarrod Scanlon 3-55 off 7.3, Nicholas Wallace 2-49 off 8, Matt Blake 2-32 off 7) vs Hotel Cessnock 6/59 (Matt Blake 19, Ashton Williams 14, Logan Rutter 3-10 off 4) match abandoned.
Supporters Bye.
Points Tables - After Rd 11
First Grade Piranhas/Bellbird 46*, Greta-Branxton 45*, Valley/JPC 42**, PCH 24**,
Wine Country 21*, Creeks 13**, Glendon 9**.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade JPC 51, Bellbird 51, Denman 48, Creeks 33, Greta-Branxton 30,
Piranhas 24, Wine Country 21, Glendon/PCH 6.
Third Grade Valley 42**, Wine Country 36*, Greta-Branxton 33*, Hotel Cessnock
30**#, JPC 21**, Piranhas 21*, Denman 9**.
* bye received, no points awarded
# Lost points 18/11/23 for playing unregistered player
Fourth Grade Wine Country 42**, Supporters 27***, Hotel Cessnock 27**, Greta-
Branxton 27**, Piranhas 9**.
* bye received, no points awarded
