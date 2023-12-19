The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

AGL's new battery for Liddell

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
December 19 2023 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liddell battery project - batteries replace turbines at AGL's former power station. Picture supplied
Liddell battery project - batteries replace turbines at AGL's former power station. Picture supplied

AGL Energy Limited (AGL) had announced it has reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) on a 500 MW, two-hour duration, grid scale battery to be located at AGL's Hunter Energy Hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help