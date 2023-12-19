MTW delivers $115,000 in community grants

Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) has granted over $115,000 in funding to local community organisations, aiming to make a positive difference to the Hunter Valley region in 2024.
This funding will be shared by nineteen local community organisations that work in the areas of health, social and community, environment, and education and training.
Some of the successful organisations include Singleton Council, Singleton Junior Rugby Club, Miller Park Bowling Club, Singleton Heights Pre-School, Business Singleton, University of Newcastle, Ridin 4 Mates, Singleton Fire Brigade, Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter, and NSW Rural Fire Service-Hunter Valley Support Brigade.
Representatives from the successful community organisations were celebrated at a recent event to confirm the financial support.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager David Bennett was thrilled to be funding local initiatives. "Congratulations to all the community groups receiving donations this year as part of our 2024 Community Support Program. "Community groups are the backbone of our community, and we value the important contribution they make to maintaining and creating a strong and sustainable community," he said.
"We recognise that community organisations rely heavily on funding to purchase new equipment, run events or enhance their services and we are pleased we can help make this happen. "We wish all the 2024 successful recipients the best with their programs and initiatives for next year and look forward to hearing the positive impacts they have on our community."
The Mount Thorley Warkworth Community Support Program runs annually and invests in community groups working in the areas of health, social and community, environment, and education and training.
It aims to make a positive difference in the local community, and to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area.
Since 2004, Yancoal has grown to be one of Australia's largest coal exporters: owning or operating nine producing mines across the country, employing over 4,300 Australians, contributing to the national economy, and investing in regional communities.
