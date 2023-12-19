The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

MTW delivers $115,000 in community grants

By Newsroom
December 19 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) has granted over $115,000 in funding to be shared across nineteen local community organisations in 2024.Picture supplied
Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) has granted over $115,000 in funding to be shared across nineteen local community organisations in 2024.Picture supplied

Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) has granted over $115,000 in funding to local community organisations, aiming to make a positive difference to the Hunter Valley region in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.