A thank you from Banger

Inspiring Singleton husband, father and good friend Graham McBride admits he has been overwhelmed with the support of his community in 2023.
Affectionately known to all as 'Banger', the mining veteran's life was turned upside down on the evening of Sunday, June 11 when he lost his wife Nadene and only child Kyah in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
Nadene, 52, was a maintenance planner co-ordinator at Mt Thorley Walkworth while Kyah, 22, had just completed her electrical apprenticeship.
Banger was one of 25 survivors yet sustained serious injuries including C1, C2 and C3 vertebrae fractures, broken ribs, a broken radial bone and severe nerve damage.
He remained in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital for over two weeks, discharging himself on the eve of the first Singleton based service held on June 28.
"I sat there feeling robbed that I had lost my two girls and it still feels surreal today," Mr McBride reflected.
"My heart was also aching when I found out we had lost our other close friends.
"As horrible as my situation was, the staff at the John Hunter Hospital were above and beyond the next level of care."
Banger's next step was organising his own girls' sendoff which was to be held on July 10 at the Singleton Roosters' AFC's home ground.
Rose Point Park was his family's 'home away from home' since joining the club almost a decade earlier.
Nadene had served the club as senior president for six years and had entered her fifth year as women's coach while Kyah, who was the women's co-captain, had won three senior best and fairest awards.
And they both led the women's side to their first premiership three years earlier.
More than 3000 people attended the service while an additional 5000 tuned in to the live stream.
"I still struggle to remember the entire day, it was just too emotional," Banger admitted.
The following months Banger was inundated with messages of support while attending countless medical appointments in Singleton, East Maitland, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Sydney.
With no clearance for a driver's licence until September, he was dependent on family friend and fellow bus survivor Alex Tigani as his driver.
Each Saturday they continued to coach the Singleton women's AFL side in honour of his girls.
It was around this time that Banger's colleagues from the Bloomfield Group's Rix's Creek mine Mick Lawman and Troy Peacock started organising a fundraiser in support of his living expenses.
"Mick Lawman rang up and said we're doing this fundraising raffle but it has gone out of control as every other company in the community wanted to help out," Banger recalled.
"It had to be recognised as a major raffle draw."
On Saturday, October 28 more than 400 people gathered at the Greta Workers Club for the 'Do it for Banger' event with more than $60,000 worth of prizes donated from generous companies around the Hunter Valley.
These companies included Cetnaj, JayCo, Woodlaw Petroleum, J&S Engineering, ARB Rutherford, Officeworks Rutherford, Clements Air-Conditioning, Eureka Street Furniture Rutherford, Pillow Talk, Repco Rutherford, Adairs Furniture, Nick Duff The Printery, Goldsprings Heavy Haulage, Gasweld, Tools Warehouse, KTM Rutherford, BCF Rutherford, The Oaks Resort, Rydges, SRH, 4AM, Singleton Toyota, Pro Drill Scott Morris, Flynn's Earthmoving, Valley Tyres, KNORR-BREMSE, M&H Air-Conditioning, Hunter Valley Tracks, Sullivans Mining and Industrial, Tozer Air Conditioning, Bing Lee Thorton, Weir Esco, Cummins, Bridgestone Rutherford, Hills Tankers, Pirtek Maitland, Hydraulink Singleton, Rocket Tools, Drake Trailers, Wideland Motorgroup Muswellbrook, Ace Mechanical Solutions, HVBC Bike Shop, Ivanhoe Wines, Terrace Tyre Service, BedShed Rutherford, Wideland Group, Easts Bowling/Golf Club, Four Mile Maitland, Woolworths Muswellbrook, Fantastic Furniture, Muswellbrook RSL Club, Valley Hydraulic Services, LJ Hooker Singleton, Peter Dunn Real Estate, Cessnock Self Storage, Singleton Earthmoving, Maitland City Bowling Club, Kings Engineering, Bloomfield Group Maitland, United Safety, ProMine Contracting, Bosh Australia, Christian Paget, Marathon Tyres Sandgate, Incite Graphics Singleton, Metso, Brad Street Parts, Harvey Norman, Vintage Golf Course, Kirkwoods Produce Singleton, Westrac and the Greta Workers Club who proudly hosted the event.
Rugby Australia, South Sydney Rabitohs, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, Cronulla Sharks and NSW State of Origin team also contributed signed jerseys for the auction.
"I could not fathom the magnitude of organisation that went into this raffle," Banger explained.
"When I saw the sea of donations I was overwhelmed, they were running out of room to display them all."
I love being part of this community- Banger McBride
Since the event, Banger made an emotional return to Leigh Creek, South Australia in November where he and Nadene first met.
The following month he represented his girls at the AFLW season decider held in Melbourne after Nadene was named as the AFLW grand final ambassador for NSW.
He has since thanked local businesses such as Singleton Mazda, Cervoz, Incite Graphics Singleton, Scone Grammar School, Monkeyskins and Active Embroidery Singleton for their continued support.
"There has been too much generosity in this community for me to remember everyone, just know that I'm very grateful," he concluded.
"I love being part of this community."
