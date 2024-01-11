Twilight to kick-off Australia Day celebrations

Singleton's Australia Day celebrations will begin at Twilight on Thursday 25 January with the annual sunset community event offering free fun and games for all ages.
The Australia Day eve event line-up features a host of entertainment including live music, roving performers, food trucks, slip and slide, jumping castles, obstacle course, face painting and more from 5.30-9.30pm.
The fun will continue on Australia Day, Friday 26 January, with a BBQ breakfast, citizenship and Citizen of the Year award ceremony at Singleton Civic Centre.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said Twilight was the perfect way to continue the season's festivities into the new year and to celebrate all that is great about being an Australian.
"We're really excited to see Twilight return to the Townhead Park precinct in 2024 with a program jam-packed with free family-friendly entertainment," she said.
"Twilight is a celebration of what it is to be an Australian, where we get together as a community, roll out the picnic blanket to enjoy a summer sunset and relax with free live entertainment and family fun.
"There will be something for everyone to enjoy at Twilight this year - food trucks, the Kombi Keg serving up local beer and wine, activities for young children and teens, a water slip and slide so bring your swimmers and a towel, workshops, and even a photobooth."
Singleton's official Australia Day proceedings will be held at the Civic Centre on 26 January and will include an address by special guest Brian Doyle, a once prominent but now retired Newcastle solicitor with strong ties to the Singleton community, the announcement of the Singleton Citizen and Young Achiever of the Year and citizenship ceremony.
The traditional BBQ breakfast for a gold coin donation will kick off at 8am, followed by the official ceremony at 9.30am.
"Australia Day is an important event in the calendar where we not only celebrate what makes Singleton the best place to live, work and visit, but to recognise those people who make our community better," Cr Moore said.
"One of my favourite duties as Mayor is to oversee the citizenship ceremony. I am very excited to be welcoming 19 new Australian citizens at our official citizenship ceremony. It's a very special day for our newest residents and their families, and it's always such a pleasure to share in their joy.
"From Twilight to our official Australia Day ceremony, Singleton has a great program for people of all ages to come together to mark what we all have in common as Australians, and I encourage as many people as possible to be part of it this year."
The Australia Day celebrations will also extend to Singleton Swim and Gym where pool entry will be free on 26 January.
The official 2024 Australia Day proceedings will be available to watch on 26 January via livestream on Council's Facebook page and website: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/australiaday
