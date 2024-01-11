The Singleton Argus
Twilight to kick-off Australia Day celebrations

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:42pm
Singleton's Australia Day celebrations will begin at Twilight on Thursday 25 January with the annual sunset community event offering free fun and games for all ages.

