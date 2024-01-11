Singleton's Australia Day award nominees

Diana has been a foster carer to 15 children and has provided emergency respite to countless children in need since 1997. She has been a member of the Uniting Elizabeth Gates Village auxiliary for over 30 years, provided care services to residents since 2001 and has been the secretary since 2011. Diana has also been the secretary of the Singleton Branch of the Australian Red Cross since 2003 and the vice president of Singleton Tidy Towns since 2009.