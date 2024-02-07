Health and wellbeing initiative from Singleton Council

Inspiring residents to discover everyday ways to support their health and wellbeing is the aim of a new Council initiative to build resilience and wellbeing in the entire community.
The Singleton Explore Wellbeing initiative is filled with resources and activities to get residents active, find ways to nourish their mind, body and soul, connect to their local community and thrive through the experiences and opportunities available to them.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said local government is uniquely placed to play a role in enhancing community health, wellbeing and resilience and the Singleton Explore Wellbeing was helping Singleton Council achieve that.
"Our purpose is to Create Community and a community that feels healthy, safe and connected contributes to its vibrancy, its overall success and is better able to respond to challenges," she said.
"This fun and purpose-filled Singleton Explore Wellbeing initiative will provide our residents with opportunities to move, make time to play and enjoy the simple things, discover fun ways to connect with family, friends, neighbours and their community and thrive by appreciating local experiences and opportunities to learn and grow in Singleton.
"By inspiring our residents with ideas on how to improve their mental and physical health and providing them with opportunities to do that, we're creating a liveable, happy, healthy and thriving community."
Singleton Explore Wellbeing, launched in late 2023 and running until June 2024, has been funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Region program.
Residents can find inspiration and resources for supporting their health and wellbeing under Singleton Explore Wellbeing on Council's website.
Information includes where to find parks, playgrounds, sportsground, reserves, walks and cycleways for staying active, ideas for nourishing the mind, body and soul like visiting the Seed Library at Singleton Public Library to learning how to grow food at home, ways to connect to community such sending specially-created Singleton Explore Wellbeing Kindness Cards to someone in the community and activities and tips to help residents thrive in the places they live, work and play.
A number of free Singleton Explore Wellbeing events exploring the program's themes of move, nourish, connect and thrive will be held this year to support the online resources.
Registrations are now open for a free cooking presentation at Singleton Youth Venue on Thursday 22 February where participants will learn how to make delicious food for the whole family while having fun with The Wholesome Collective.
A highlight in the initiative's program will be a free women's wellness event at Singleton Civic Centre on Thursday 14 March.
Open to all residents to attend, the event will be an opportunity for Singleton's women in particular to connect, laugh and learn from special guest Jean Kittson and a panel of experts in health, nutrition and exercise.
"We're encouraging all of our residents to head to Council's website and start exploring the resources and events we have featured as part of Singleton Explore Wellbeing," Mrs Brereton said.
"We're confident that everyone in our community, no matter age or ability, will find something to inspire them to move, nourish, connect and thrive."
To learn more about Singleton Explore Wellbeing, visit: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/wellbeing
