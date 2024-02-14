Building drought resilience

So it is hoped the ground-breaking new drought resilience plan to be conducted by neighbouring councils, will deliver an integrated, evidence-based strategy to build resilience, mitigate and adapt to future drought impacts across the region. The grant for $450,000 from the Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program, jointly funded by the Australian Government and NSW Government under the Future Drought Fund, will see Singleton, Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter Shire councils work together with their communities to develop and start to deliver the plan.