Building drought resilience

As landholders worry about diminishing farm water supplies as summer draws to a close local government areas across the Upper Hunter have joined forces to develop plans for regional drought resilience.
So far this summer, rainfall has been spasmodic to say the least, but overall not enough has fallen to produce run-off and replenish on-farm water storages.
This water problem is just one of the issues farmers are often faced with when it comes to preparing, managing and surviving drought.
So it is hoped the ground-breaking new drought resilience plan to be conducted by neighbouring councils, will deliver an integrated, evidence-based strategy to build resilience, mitigate and adapt to future drought impacts across the region. The grant for $450,000 from the Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program, jointly funded by the Australian Government and NSW Government under the Future Drought Fund, will see Singleton, Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter Shire councils work together with their communities to develop and start to deliver the plan.
The draft Upper Hunter Drought Resilience Plan will present:
The draft plan will be provided to the CSIRO for independent review before being published on the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website.
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the expanded program in NSW aims to help agricultural communities forward-plan to prepare for inevitable periods of reduced rainfall.
Mayor of Singleton and also a livestock producer, Cr Sue Moore said the program's focus extended beyond immediate drought response, encompassing long-term planning and community-led solutions.
"The key objective of the plan is to come up with practical solutions to support our communities prepare for and respond to drought," she said.
"Community engagement is a key element of this project, and this program really underscores the importance of customised resilience plans that cater to the specific needs and characteristics of each region. "As a collective, Singleton, Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter Shire councils are absolutely dedicated to leveraging this grant to enhance our drought resilience capabilities, securing a sustainable and prosperous future for our region."
