Tidy Towns garden competition delayed due to extreme weather

A hot, dry finish to summer including a series of heatwaves has resulted in a delay to the judging of annual Tidy Towns garden competition.
The Singleton Tidy Towns Garden Competition Committee have been working towards the 2024 Competition however, after due consideration to the recent extreme weather conditions, the Committee says it is more appropriate to delay the event until April instead of March.
The judging will be moved back to 9 April with the Presentation on the 12 April at the Mechanics Institute.
New schedules have been sent to previous participants and are available at L.J. Hookers, Hunter River Times, and Kirkwoods.
The Singleton Tidy Towns Garden Competition Committee again extends their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have helped make the Competition the success it has been and the generous support it receives from its wonderful sponsors.
For further information contact Diana 65733621or Lyn 65722235.
Down the valley exhibitors have taken to using umbrellas to protect for entries for this year's Maitland Show.
Intense heat and sporadic heavy rainfall has provided a challenge for exhibitors in the horticultural classes of the show which is on this Friday and Saturday.
So in a novel approach to growing the best flowers they have opted to use umbrellas to protect their entries.
Former Lower Belford resident Brod Vallance ,who now lives in East Maitland, has started growing dahlia's and has placed cheap umbrellas over them to protect them from the intense heat and the rain. He's hoping that measure will grow him a beautiful flower to enter into the Maitland Show.
