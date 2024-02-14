The Singleton Argus
Tidy Towns garden competition delayed due to extreme weather

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
Picture shows Brod Vallance - he's started growing dahlia's and has placed cheap umbrellas over them to protect them from the intense heat and the rain. He's hoping that measure will grow him a beautiful flower to enter into the Maitland Show. Picture Jonathan Carroll
Picture shows Brod Vallance - he's started growing dahlia's and has placed cheap umbrellas over them to protect them from the intense heat and the rain. He's hoping that measure will grow him a beautiful flower to enter into the Maitland Show. Picture Jonathan Carroll

A hot, dry finish to summer including a series of heatwaves has resulted in a delay to the judging of annual Tidy Towns garden competition.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

