Fusion of cultures in Atsuko Radcliffe's winemaking career

Marshalling you towards Atsuko Radcliffe's cellar door near Denman in the Upper Hunter, is an array of gum trees. Dishevelled and dry in their appearance, with bark peeling off, and dead leaves scattered on the ground - a typical Aussie driveway.
Driving towards the carpark, you pass the pergola, which is meticulously wrapped by wisteria vines, still holding onto their papery thin green leaves as the summer draws to an end. Although only noticeable in a horticultural sense, you can visualise the fusing of Japanese and Australian culture at the entrance to the cellar door.
Winemaker and owner of Small Forest Wines, Atsuko, chose wisteria not only for its shade and beautiful flowers in spring but it is also her family's crest.
A recognition of her Japanese heritage which also appears on her wine labels.
Atsuko is continually combining her scientific training, her love of winemaking, her Japanese heritage and her wish to make classic wines from the Upper Hunter at her boutique winery.
This humble and dedicated winemaker runs a truly a one woman show which she readily admits can be very stressful - with the shiraz proving problematic during fermentation on our visit.
"Its getting there but in a sluggish manner," she said of the shiraz.
"This can be a lonely business working in the winery especially when compared to my days at Rosemount when it was a hive of activity when I arrived in 1999."
Atsuko came to Australia having been the first female winemaker in Japan and having settled in this country she then became our first Japanese winemaker.
After university training as a microbiologist, Atsuko worked for a chemical company in quality control but she wanted to move into their alcohol research division and this desire would eventually lead to her working in the disability sector as a winemaker at a group home.
I think that it is important making the wines where the grapes are grown.- Atsuko Radcliffe
"This job offer came from a friend I met at university and it meant I was the first female to make wine in Japan. At that time females were not allowed to make sake, but winemaking was okay - well for me it was okay, I am bigger than most Japanese females," she laughed.
"I looked like I could handle the tough work."
From that role she would eventually become a wine making consultant and during the mid 1990s worked vintages in France and Australia to improve her skills and knowledge.
Her life changed when she met Rosemount's then chief winemaker, Philip Shaw who offered her a job at the company's Denman winery in 1999.
She worked for Rosemount during its halcyon days when it was one of the country's leading wine labels.
During that period Atsuko grew to love the company, the people, and as it turned out, living in the Upper Hunter.
In charge of their reserve wine labels, Atsuko had found her dream job. But Rosemount changed during merges and takeovers and the Upper Hunter wine scene changed with the loss of Rosemount and the expansion of coal mining. She left the company in 2006.
Working at various wineries around Australia after leaving Rosemount, Atsuko would spend 18 months back in Japan becoming the first every female sake brewer before returning to the Upper Hunter and establishing Small Forest Wines in 2014.
It is her own winery and cellar door business, on land owned by a nearby mining company who manages the 60 acres under vines.
She makes chardonnay, verdelho and shiraz wines around 10,000 bottle/year.
One of the things she loves about her work now is keeping winemaking alive in the Upper Hunter, as she is the only one who makes wines on site in the district.
"I think that it is important making the wines where the grapes are grown. The French use the term terrior to describe the climate, soil, environment where the grapes are grown. I would also like to add that it is important to understand the culture of the region, its people, and its food. If you understand and live amongst the culture where you make your wine, you can add something of yourself to each vintage.
"And that is why I want to keep winemaking alive in the Upper Hunter."
Soon she also hopes to add a bit more of her Japanese heritage with the sale of sake. Currently you can taste sake at the cellar door but having recently obtained a licence for its sale, Atsuko is keen to impart her expertise on sake to visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.