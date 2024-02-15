B-doubles collide at corner of Golden Highway and Range Road

Early Wednesday evening emergency services responded to a multiple truck crash at the intersection of Golden Highway and Range Road, Singleton.
About 6:15pm on 14 February, Singleton Fire & Rescue, Branxton Fire & Rescue, Singleton Police, Hunter Valley Highway Patrol, Singleton Ambulance, Singleton Ambulance Rescue, NSW RMS along with multiple NSWRFS units responded to the truck collision involving two B-double heavy vehicles involved.
Emergency services arrived to find both drivers of the vehicles were out and a large amount of fuel leaking on the road from one of the trucks fuel tanks. Both trucks were not transporting goods at the time of the incident.
Crew in Breathing Aparatus (BA) and structural firefighting equipment established fire protection, while the rescue crew contained and rendered safe a diesel spill from a ruptured tank.
Fire + Rescue crews got to work with HAZMAT equipment to render the area safe and contain the spill with the assistance of firefighters from the NSWRFS.
Please remember too slow down for stationary emergency and recovery vehicles displaying flashing lights.
