Council to vote on Floodplain Risk Management plan

For the vast majority of the time the Hunter River and its tributaries are not of any great concern for most residents of Singleton.
But heavy rainfall in their catchments can literally change that situation in a few hours.
The floods in 2007 and 2015 were due to extremely high and localised rainfall events, that turned the river systems from meandering watercourses, into raging torrents threatening and damaging homes, businesses and infrastructure.
Months of above average rain created the conditions for our most recent flood in July 2022 when the village of Broke was inundated by Wollombi Brook.
Given our history of floods including the biggest to date, the devastating 1955 event, it will be of interest to see what Singleton Council eventually adopts from their latest flood management plan to be considered at this week's Council meeting.
The Singleton Floodplain Risk Management Plan, (FRMP) was prepared for Council by BMT, and includes two volumes consisting of around 450 pages of detailed mapping, measurements, background, government planning and regulations and a number of recommendations for how our community can best mitigate, manage and survive the next flood.
It makes for sobering reading in the light of the February 2022 floods in Lismore. Should Singleton have a similar record flood according to the FRMP the 'total tangible' flood damages could cost $251,351,000.
At a one percent AEP or a one in 100 year flood the damages to non-residential property would be $11 million.
The report says flood risks are increasing due to climate change, landuse changes and new infrastructure projects.
The Singleton Local Government Area contains a 95km frontage to the Hunter River whose major tributaries (before the township) are Glennies Creek and Wollombi Brook and Glendon Brook and Black Creek to the south of the town.
After the 1955 flood a levee bank was built in 1963 with further work undertaken in 1982-83 and more in 1987.The levee's main aim it to protect the CBD from inundation - which to date it has successfully achieved.
Among the suggestions contained in the FRMP are the construction of ring levees around Glenridding and Dunolly. The report recommends undertaking a feasibility study for the Dunolly levee which they estimate will cost $6.4m.
In the 2007 flood Dunolly and Glenridding had the majority of the 91 properties that experienced above floor flooding.
Among the other recommendations are to develop a levee operations and maintenance manual, further investigation of voluntary purchases and house raising options, encourage home owners to flood proof their properties, additional flood warning gauges and warning signs, revise the Singleton Local Environment Plans (zonings) where necessary and better community education of floods.
