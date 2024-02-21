Singleton Strikers start the season against West Wallsend this Friday

Reigning champions West Wallsend FC will host Singleton Strikers FC in the opening round of the 2024 Hit106.9 Northern League One competition.
The 2024 season will see the reintroduction of promotion and relegation.
At the end of the 2024 season, the team that finishes first in Northern League One will be promoted to NPL Men's NNSW.
The finals series will now consist of a promotion/relegation play-off series.
This will be between the teams that finish second, third and fourth in Northern League One and the team that finishes 11th in the NPL Men's NNSW to determine the 12th team in the NPL Men's NNSW in 2025.
This will involve the 11th team from the NPL Men's NNSW playing the fourth team from Northern League One, and the second and third teams from Northern League One, playing each other in two-legged home and away matches.
The two winners will then meet in one match to decide who will play in the NPL Men's NNSW competition.
The team that finishes ninth in Northern League One will not be relegated to Zone League One at the end of 2024 due to the current bye.
Relegation from Northern League One will commence from the 2025 season.
But the team that finishes first in Zone League One in 2024 will be promoted to Northern League One to make a 10-team league in 2025.
Northern NSW Football's second tier men's competition will see West Wallsend FC, who were crowned the 2023 Northern League One champions, welcome Singleton Strikers FC to Johnston Park on Friday 23 February.
Elsewhere on Saturday, February 24, premiers Toronto Awaba FC will host Thornton Redbacks FC at Lyall Peacock Field.
Belmont Swansea United FC meet Cessnock City Hornets at Blacksmiths Oval and South Cardiff FC face Wallsend FC at Ulinga Oval.
Kahibah FC have the bye.
Northern NSW Football General Manager Football Operation Liam Bentley said the 2024 campaign promised to be an intriguing one in the HIT106.9 Northern League One competition.
"We're excited for 2024," Bentley said. "The competition was strong last year.
"Toronto Awaba were crowned premiers for the first time since 2002 before missing out on the grand final and West Wallsend securing the title of champions after fighting it out with South Cardiff to a nail-biting penalty shootout finish.
"South Cardiff surprised the competition, fighting their way to the grand final after finishing fifth on the table," Bentley said.
