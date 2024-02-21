What's on in Singleton and surrounds

What better way to capture the breathtaking scenery of the beautiful Upper Hunter and raise money for a worthy Hunter Valley charity than on horseback. The popular Sandy Hollow horse ride and auction is fast approaching and the organisers are looking forward to seeing everyone there to help raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. The cost is $20 per rider or $60 per family. Camping will be available. Afterwards there will be entertainment and an auction at the Tourist Hotel. Breakfast and lunch on the ride can be purchased.