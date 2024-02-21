What's on in Singleton and surrounds

International Women's Day
March 8, Club Singleton 11.30am
UN Women's theme this year for International Women's Day is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress' and Business Singleton are very excited to announce their keynote speaker for 2024's luncheon is Rhian Allen. Rhian is an entrepreneur, influencer and founder of The Healthy Mummy which she developed into a multi-million dollar business. Rhian soon grew the business into the biggest and fastest growing mums only health and weight loss company worldwide, having expanded The Healthy Mummy in the UK and USA markets. With Rhian leading the business, The Healthy Mummy reached a $24m turnover business with a community of over 1.5 million mums.
A Little Bit of Broke
Broke-Fordwich, March 15-17
Twenty years in the making, and in Broke's bicentennial year, this much-loved festival style weekend lets you explore the wine trail less travelled and get among all the wine, food and fabulousness that the Broke Fordwich region has to offer. It's a weekend to discover incredible wine, food, farm gate produce, events, live music, experiences and accommodation, made easy. Tickets available now brokefordwich.com.au/a-little-bit-of-broke
Sandy Hollow Charity Horse Ride
Saturday, April 20
What better way to capture the breathtaking scenery of the beautiful Upper Hunter and raise money for a worthy Hunter Valley charity than on horseback. The popular Sandy Hollow horse ride and auction is fast approaching and the organisers are looking forward to seeing everyone there to help raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. The cost is $20 per rider or $60 per family. Camping will be available. Afterwards there will be entertainment and an auction at the Tourist Hotel. Breakfast and lunch on the ride can be purchased.
Baerami Bush Dance
Baerami Hall Saturday April 20
Join our annual truly authentic and fun filled bush dance! n the historic timber-lined Baerami Hall. All dances are explained, you don't need a partner, and it is very family friendly.Arrive from 4pm Saturday to set up camp; dancing starts approx 7pm and finishes late. Camp or campervan overnight in the adjoining paddock, or stay at local accommodation. BYO food, drink, table decorations and a supper to share. A fully equipped kitchen is available to prepare food, or you can cook at your campsite.
