Mellers wins Professional Bullriding (PBR) season opener at Scone

The 2024 PBR Australia season kicked in Scone, heralding the much-anticipated return to the country's best bull riding action.
Mundubbera local Lane Mellers emerged victorious in the season's opener. Despite not making it in the top 10 on the first night, Mellers staged an impressive comeback on the second night.
This year I said I'm either coming to do it properly or not do it at all," said Mellers, whose younger brother also competed in Scone with the PBR Australia Rising Stars.
"When I rock up, I'm here to win and here to compete at the best of my ability.
"I always have the fire inside of me, and I just love riding bulls."
Dungog local Thomas Hudson claimed the lead on Friday's night round but was unable to surpass Mellers in the conclusive Saturday night round, which saw him finish the event in second place.
Rounding out the top three at the end of the two-night event was Toby Hale from Sarina, Queensland.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young emphasised the event's pivotal role as the starting point in the race towards the championship title and the upcoming Winton Way Out West Festival, where $50,000 will be up for grabs.
"It was a great weekend in Scone," said Mr Young. "The competition was fierce, and we saw some new faces rise to the top of the leaderboard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.